“He’s Been a Top 5 Player”: Skip Bayless Credits Lil Wayne For Anthony Davis’ Recent Excellence Alongside LeBron James

Anthony Davis has delivered extraordinary performances over the past month, and according to Skip Bayless, the credit for his form should go to rapper Lil Wayne. On the latest episode of Undisputed, Bayless said:

“I believe that Wayne, one of the smartest people I know on this face on this earth, and one of the smartest sports fans I know, was calculative [when he criticized Anthony Davis]. He wanted to light a new fire under Anthony Davis. And I believe he has.”

Bayless added Davis is not only playing well, he’s playing at a “top-five player” level. The analyst praised the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s stellar fourth-quarter performance in his team’s narrow win over the Toronto Raptors. Davis scored 20 points in the final 12 minutes and went 11-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Bayless praised Davis for carrying the Lakers to victory and said he’s finally showcasing that he can be the player the team relies on a nightly basis. That said, he also acknowledged that the Raptors were playing without center Jakob Poeltl, making life easier for the Lakers star.

However, Bayless pointed out that Davis’ defensive effort has been spectacular and the key to the Lakers’ success. The analyst was right on the money too, as AD’s defensive rating of 108 ranks an impressive fourth in the league behind Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid. and Karl-Anthony Towns. Davis is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, and Bayless is rightfully praising him for it.

Anthony Davis’ incredible form since Lil Wayne’s complaints

On November 10th, 2023, multi-platinum record artist and Lakers fan Lil Wayne called out Anthony Davis on Undisputed. The veteran forward scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished four assists in his team’s 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat. He missed their subsequent game, a 128-94 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets. Wayne, frustrated with Davis and the Lakers, said:

“If the Lakers want to be a championship team, and the future as well, they have to get rid of AD. Because that’s his makeup, and that’s who he is, and he’s shown us that. Get rid of him and get some good players.”

Since Lil Wayne’s rant, Davis has been in spectacular form. He has averaged 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 28 games. He has a defensive rating of 108.6 since Wayne’s diss, which ranks third in the league among players averaging at least 30 minutes per game behind Rudy Gobert and Evan Mobley.

Davis has also been shockingly healthy this season. He has played 28 of the Lakers’ 29 games since Wayne’s appearance on Undisputed. He has missed only two of his team’s 38 games this season. The last time Davis played at least 36 of his team’s first 38 regular-season games was back in 2017.

Despite Davis’ sensational form and fitness, the Lakers are 19-19. They need their superstar forward to continue carrying the load, along with his teammates also doing their part to have a chance of raising another banner in 2024.