“Anthony Davis Has Done NOTHING for the Lakers”: Lil Wayne Doubles Down on his Plea to Trade AD

Lil Wayne has not been a fan of Anthony Davis this season, despite being an avid fan of the LA Lakers. The rapper even came right out and said that the team needs to trade the big man if they truly want to be a championship team during an earlier appearance on ‘Undisputed‘.

“I’m gonna keep it real…if you ask me, if the Lakers wanna be a championship team, in the future as well, we gotta get rid of AD [Anthony Davis].”

As one might expect, not many fans were with the rapper on this take. Despite that fact, however, the rapper’s verdict remained unchanged during his most recent appearance on Undisputed alongside Skip Bayless. The following is what he said.

“I feel just as strongly about it [trading Anthony Davis] as when I said it, Skip [Bayless]! I mean, you know, his ‘sometiming’, you don’t like that”

Wayne explained that he meant that one couldn’t expect Davis to be there for the Lakers all the time. He could only show for the team ‘sometimes’ whether it was due to health or a different reason. This is the characteristic of Davis that he resented the most.

The rapper was then further questioned on his verdict by his co-panelists on the show. Upon coming under fire, Wayne further said:

“We shouldn’t have to accept nothing! We have to accept the fact that he is going to sometimes play for real… He(Anthony Davis) ain’t done nothing for us(Lakers) bro! That bubble championship [2020], that don’t count man!”

Suffice it to say, Wayne is not the biggest fan of Anthony Davis at the moment. Admittedly, however, he does seem to be acting a bit too harshly towards Davis. Saying that his contributions during the 2020 championship meant absolutely nothing is perhaps going a bit too far. It’s no surprise that Skip Bayless, a longtime critic of LeBron James, agreed with that opinion.

Anthony Davis has been up and down this season

While Anthony Davis remains as talented as ever, the star has found it hard to be consistent with his performances this season. In the Lakers’ recent outing against the Portland Trail Blazers, the big man recorded a mediocre 16 points and 14 rebounds on 42% shooting. In the game before this, he scored just 9 points against the Sacramento Kings. So, while he has contributed to the Lakers’ victories to some degree, he hasn’t been great so far this season.

What makes things worse is that this was supposed to be the campaign that the big man took over as the best player for the Lakers. 38-year-old LeBron James was supposed to be limited to less than 30 minutes per game so as to conserve his health as much as possible. However, he has had to pick up the slack for his lacking teammates, resulting in him playing nearly 35 minutes per game.

While Lil Wayne’s words may have been extremely harsh, they weren’t completely untrue. While Davis does have all the talent in the world, if he continues to play the way he is at the moment, it is hard to picture the Lakers winning an NBA championship this season.