“He’s Cool Like I’m Cool”: LeBron James Credited 9-Year-Old Akron Boy For Inspiring 50-Point Game With 11 3-Pointers For St Vincent St Mary’s

LeBron James, widely regarded as the best basketball player in the world, is also known for his philanthropic efforts. Belonging to a small town called Akron in Ohio, LeBron was raised in a single-parent household, with his mother facing financial challenges. Despite the difficulties, LeBron became one of the richest players in the NBA.

James was the number one high school player in 2003 and played for St. Vincent-St. Mary. One of the most hyped prospects to enter the NBA, James was selected the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went on to win multiple championships and received multiple awards for his performances on the basketball court.

His philanthropy might have started after joining the league, however, LeBron’s kind attitude has always been with him. One such instance was when he credited his performance to a 9-year-old boy at a high school game.

Lebron James credits a young boy for his 50-point performance

While playing for St. Vincent-St. Mary, Lebron scored 50 points with 11 3-pointers to lead his team to a victory over Mentor. He credited his performance to a 9-year-old boy, Davonte Greer. Greer had lost his sister and two cousins in a fire in Akron on Jan 1st, 2003. In the postgame conference, LeBron said:

“He’s my little guy. He’s cool, like I’m cool. If he wants to come to any more games, he can do the same thing. I got a new little man on my side.”

The future NBA superstar also entered the center court with Davonte while being introduced in front of the crowd before the tip-off. He also had him sitting on the sideline for the entire game and brought him along for the postgame conference. The boy wearing a LeBron James T-shirt was all smiles.

Lebron James’ multiple philanthropic initiatives

In 2004, Lebron established a family foundation dedicated to helping children and young adults in Akron, Ohio. The foundation continues to support children helping them with education, promoting physical fitness, and living a healthy lifestyle.

Besides setting up his foundation, LeBron is involved with multiple other charitable initiatives. The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, the Children’s Defense Fund, and the After-School All-Stars program are among the few to whom LeBron has donated his time, effort, and money.