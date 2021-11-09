“Was getting the same attention from scouts in high school, as I was getting from girls. Little to none.”: 8x NBA Champion Steve Kerr hilariously recalls the lack of attention he received in high school from college-level scouts

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr hilariously reveals on ‘The Last Dance’ about how little attention he received from scouts during high-school

Throughout a player’s high school and college careers or even during the NBA Draft Combine, every single team in the league spends a lot of time, effort, and money on prospect scouting in the hopes of finding the next generational talent.

However, sometimes, even future NBA superstars go under the radar and end up in mid-major colleges. For example, Stephen Curry wasn’t a very highly touted high school prospect. He ended up at Davidson and showed out at the NCAA tournament, which increased his draft stock.

Similarly, his Head Coach Steve Kerr was also one of them.

However, in Michael Jordan’s documentary ‘The Last Dance’, Steve Kerr hilariously reminisces about his lack of recognition by college scouts. What exactly did he say? Read on…

Steve Kerr jokes about receiving a lack of attention from college scouts

Steve Kerr is one of the funniest guys in the league. We all know his iconic speech after the 1997 Chicago Bulls championship. Check out that clip here:

The Last Dance documentary was released in 2020, drawing widespread praise for the insight it provided into Michael Jordan’s life and career. It included interviews from teammates as well. One of them is Steve Kerr.

In a hilarious scene, the 8x NBA champion talked about his struggles to get into college. In addition, he talks about the little attention he received from scouts, which equaled the one he got from girls in high school.

Via “The Last Dance” –

“Very little [attention from scouts]. About the same attention, I was getting from girls in high school. So not many girls, not many college recruiters.”

Check out the hilarious clip here:

Steve Kerr with one of the best lines from the entire “Last Dance” when he was asked about his recruitment coming out of high school: “Very little. About the same attention I was getting from girls in high school. So not many girls, not many college recruiters.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8rfVeQwcmv — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 18, 2020

The Chicago Bulls player suited up for Arizona during his college days. The guard even set the record for 3-point percentage in a season (114–199, 57.3%). In addition, he played a crucial role in leading Arizona to the final four of the NCAA. His elite sniper capabilities enabled him to go as 50th overall in the draft.

Despite being taken in the 2nd round, he turned out to be an influential role player in the Chicago Bulls dynasty, winning 5 chips during his tenure as an NBA player.

Furthermore, he channeled his winning mentality in coaching as well, guiding the Warriors to 3 chips in 4 years.

Just imagine if the scouts and girls did take notice of the skinny little white kid who could shoot the peel off the ball. One can surely guarantee a few of them would be regretting some of their life choices.