“He’s Dropping 50!”: Streamer Lacy Calls Out Luka Doncic Disrespect After Clutch OT Game-Winner vs. Nuggets

Despite tremendous play from many stars across the league, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic have dominated the MVP discourse. However, there are certainly many other players who have arguably been performing at the same level. Take Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic ,for instance who put the world on notice once again in an amazing performance against the Denver Nuggets.

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The Lakers entered the game on a four-game win streak and was looking to build upon their cushion at the third seed. Of course, that wasn’t going to be an easy feat with the Nuggets coming to Crypto.com Arena. After all, Denver has been LA’s kryptonite over the past few seasons.

Once the game tipped off, both teams pushed so hard that four quarters of basketball weren’t enough. A clutch Austin Reaves floater forced overtime, giving teams and fans five more minutes of amazing basketball. Nevertheless, the game boiled down to the final possession with the ball was in Doncic’s hands. He got to his spot with ease and shot a mid-range jumper along the baseline over Spencer Jones to win the game for the Lakers.

Streamer Lacy watched the shot live and made a bold claim about the Slovenian maverick.

“He’s the best in the league,” Lacy proclaimed. “I hate how people disrespect him. How is he not in the MVP conversations? He’s dropping 50 a night!”

Streamers Lacy and Jason react to Luka game winner TikTok/taclipzzz pic.twitter.com/EDg5CVx6g9 — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) March 15, 2026

That is an excellent question, considering Doncic is having an amazing season, currently leading the league in scoring with 32.8 points per game. But there’s so much more he does than just being a scorer.

He is also averaging 8.5 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game on 47.3% shooting from the field. In that game against the Nuggets, he emulated that same level of production., finishing with a triple-double consisting of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

This is undoubtedly an MVP-calibre season. Usually, the one downside, which would explain why Doncic isn’t in talks for the award, would fall on his team’s success. However, that is far from the case since the Lakers have been great this year.

Lacy’s chat, however, seemed to side with the Shai, which left the streamer quite literally speechless.

“[Doncic] is leading the league in scoring. I’m not even going to argue this right now. My chat doesn’t know ball,” Lacy said.

Hopefully, this performance was enough to seriously open up people’s eyes to what Doncic has been doing this season. It would be an injustice to take this level of play for granted. Does that mean he should win MVP? That is still up in the air. However, one thing is for certain: he should be closer to winning the award than losing it.