Is Paul George Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Clippers’ 8x All-Star’s Return Update After Knee Injury

Mar 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts after suffering an injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers are now really looking like a problem despite the Paul George freak injury which, in that instance, looked like it could be a season-ending one, but was not.

From finding it extremely difficult to incorporate Russell Westbrook into their plans, Ty Lue and Co have found a way to play the Hall of Fame-bound point guard, just as many minutes per game where he can have a positive impact.

And in PG13’s absence, Brodie has been making the most of it. Will the former OKC Thunder forward stay out for a long time, or is he coming back tonight against the Pelicans? Let’s find out.

Is Paul George playing tonight vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The LA team managed well in the first full game in the absence of their only 2023 All-Star (PG13). In fact, they beat the OKC Thunder 127-105 in their last outing against whom they had lost 101-100 in just the previous game where George got injured.

They will have to depend on Brodie and Kawhi Leonard to get to finish as high in the West as they can without their 8x All-Star. Maybe for the remainder of the regular season.

PG is not returning at least until mid-April, that is, if his knee-sprain rehabilitation goes well.

Ohm: Paul George (knee) first-round playoff return would be “optimistic” if Clippers make it. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) March 24, 2023

Do the Clippers pose a championship threat?

Their next 8 games, 7 of which are against the teams that are in the playoffs contention, will determine how much threat they pose come post-season.

It also depends on Paul George’s return. As tremendous as Leonard has been since his return, a team targeting a championship cannot have Brodie as their 2nd best player.

So, when George makes a comeback, in what form he returns will determine how far they go. If he is Playoffs P, they go as far as he and The Klaw take them. And if he is Pandemic P, they would be out in the first round, given they make it there.