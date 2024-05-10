Tyreek Hill Compares Shaq Vs Shannon Sharpe to Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Beef

Tyreek Hill is not very happy with the way 2024 is turning out to be the year of beef. As Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s hiphop-breaking battle took a little pause, social media took a sigh of relief. But as luck would have it, the NBA playoffs brought with them a wave of a new beef.

Shannon Sharpe and Shaquille O’Neal got into it after comments were made about Shaq being jealous of Nikola Jokic. And between all this back and forth, Tyreek Hill has called it, this will be 2024’s calling card. Hill posted this after possibly understanding the new beef between Shaq and Shannon. He posted on X:

It echoes a sentiment that many have complained about over the last few days. People are tired of the beef, and can’t seem to overlook the underlying issues. In the case of Drake and Kendrick, the lack of proof from either side might’ve increased interest, but it has also exhausted people.

In the case of Shaq and Unc, what is really going to happen? As Sharpe himself pointed out in his response to Shaq, they can’t change anything they did on the court. It is what it is. So talking about each other in a derogatory manner, or showing that you’re bigger than the other person is not playing to the benefit of anyone, in the eyes of the fans.

NFL World Responds to Shaquille O’Neal Vs Shannon Sharpe

Shannon posted a response to Shaq in real-time. He was streaming live on air when the Big Diesel responded to his take from the previous day. The 3x Super Bowl champ talked about his place in his game versus Shaq in his game. And there was no competition as per him. But there’s more to the story than that. Here’s his response:

Instant responses flocked in from fans. Most on his page were supporting the former tight end and calling his response classy. But others said he did not talk about the main point and just slid over it.

The beef comes with a need to end it. And when it goes to far, the endings are even more difficult to bear for some. So it will be interesting to see how the two legendary athletes will sort this one out. Maybe Shaq stops responding or doesn’t indulge. Or maybe Shaq’s response goes down as the last one. Tyreek Hill and the NFL world will await.