Lando Norris Designs $90 Hoodie With 3 Word Message for Haters After Maiden Race Win in Miami

Lando Norris was subjected to heavy trolling for having no victories until the 2024 Miami GP. The Briton even carried an unwanted record for most podium finishes without a race win. However, the maiden win brought a mighty reprieve for the 24-year-old. The McLaren driver has now hit back at the doubters in the most ‘Lando Norris’ fashion.

Norris recently released a black hoodie on his official merchandise online store. Under the hood features a three-word print that reads – “Lando No Wins”. Norris launched several items on the online store to commemorate the win. The black hoodie is currently available for $90.

A white T-shirt with the same message on the front is retailing for $45. Another T-shirt with a print of Norris kissing the trophy has the same price tag. The picture has a message across that reads – “We did it”.

Two scale helmets are also available in the merchandise store. The replicas of Norris’ Miami helmet come in two sizes, 1:2 and 1:5. The 1:2 scale helmet has a price tag of $229 while the 1:5 comes at $58.

Lando Norris’ takedown of the “Lando No Wins” jibe is not a new occurrence. The Briton earlier played along the joke to sometimes like such comments. However, in the post-race interview in Miami, he said,

“It makes me smile more than anything, especially ‘Lando No-wins’. That’s become the thing. To finally prove those people wrong, and prove to people that didn’t think I could go out and do it, it’s put an even bigger smile on my face. So, I thank all of them.”

Lando Norris’ contribution to merch design

The first win was a long time coming. Racing in the premier class since 2o19, Lando Norris never managed to take the top step of the podium. The best chance came in 2019 in Sochi when he led the race. However, the decision to stay out on slicks amid pouring rain proved counter-productive. The heartbreak in Russia is another reason why the win in Miami is even sweeter.

Norris took to Twitter to promote the merchandise that commemorates the maiden win. In the post, he also revealed that the messages printed across the Tees were handwritten by him. On the official website, he named the collection – We Did It.

In another post, he revealed, “It was fun making this stuff”, once again highlighting that he was personally involved in designing the products. In some regions, a few items have already gone out of stock but are available for pre-order.