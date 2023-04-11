“He’s Got His Way”: Colin Cowherd Slams Luka Doncic For Being Exactly Like Carmelo Anthony in the Worst of Ways

Luka Doncic may have seemingly gone a bit awry recently, but the man is unquestionably on the path to All-time greatness. After all, the man is still just 24 years old. And yet, somehow, we have grown accustomed to him putting up insane stat line after insane stat line already. Yet, it’s something that should be appreciated a lot more than it really is.

That said, things aren’t looking that great for the man anymore. He seems out of shape as ever before, and despite his insane stat lines, the Mavericks don’t seem to be winning games. But worst of all, the man’s attitude towards his own franchise seems to have taken a massive dip, despite them going out and acquiring Kyrie Irving.

With all that swirling around him, the narrative around him has taken the inevitable downturn as well, with the NBA community increasingly getting more and more desensitized to the man. And following just that tone, Colin Cowherd recently came out with some big comments on the man, the kind that you’re going to want to see.

Colin Cowherd says Luka Doncic is exactly like Carmelo Anthony in the worst of ways

Carmelo Anthony is an all-time great of the NBA world. There is no doubt about it. The man was one of the greatest scorers to ever step on the court. And at the end of the day, his absolute dominance during the prime of his career was nothing to sneeze at.

That said, there is a reason he was forced to retire without a championship. At several points, the man had attitude problems of all kinds. And like Doncic today, he used to put in multiple high-scoring performances, but often to no avail.

Watching all this, Colin Cowherd decided to speak on the two’s similarities. And sure enough, it’s a statement that is hard to deny. Take a look at the tweet below.

Colin Cowherd says Luka Doncic is starting to become like Carmelo Anthony “He’s not in great shape, not committed on the defensive end. He’s kind of prickly and he’s got his way.” pic.twitter.com/xAuwepDlhy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 10, 2023

“He’s not in great shape, not committed on the defensive end. He’s kind of prickly and he’s got his way.”

At the end of the day, Doncic is still young so, of course, he is going to make certain mistakes. However, it is also on him to make corrective measures now. He may not be in his prime yet, but he is also only 2 years away from it.

The time to get it together is now for Luka Doncic. And the Mavericks will be hoping that the man not only realizes this, but actually decides to do it with them, rather than anyone else in the NBA.

What did Luka Doncic average this past regular season?

In 66 games, Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. Additionally, he shot 49.6% from the field, 34.2% from three, and 74.2% from the free-throw line.