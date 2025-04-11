“He’s Got Too Much Money”: Charles Barkley Was Done With Shaquille O’Neal as He Showed Off $1,199 Gadget on Inside the NBA

Something happens when people make a lot of money. They start seeing it less as something they depend on to stay alive and more as a means to make the dumbest jokes imaginable. In a sentence: They begin to waste it. Few people embody this more than Shaquille O’Neal, who boasts many records of ridiculous purchases, including the record for biggest total ever paid at a Walmart. This time, he flashed an LED screen briefcase, much to the horror of cohost Charles Barkley.

While Shaq sat there proudly, smiling like a child showing off their art project, the other three members of Inside the NBA on TNT were horrified at the concept of anyone needing a private portable television.

Shaq is no stranger to poor money decisions. Last year, he was obsessed with drones. This purchase seems to actually be saving money in comparison to the flying machines. At around $1,200, it’s a much cheaper way to burn money than the over $2000 price tag that drones reach.

Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson had their own responses to seeing the TV-in-a-box. While Ernie could not stop laughing, it was Kenny who pointed out the true idiocy of the purchase.

“You know what’s funny Ernie? He’s watching the game on [the briefcase screen], and we have the big screen behind [the camera] playing the exact same game.” Kenny was irate. Clearly, for Shaq, this is not a question of convenience but simply of showing off his wealth.

It was Chuck who put it best. In a simple set of five words, Barkley said what everyone was thinking: “He’s got too much money.” There has never been a truer statement.

Ernie never really caught his breath before he started laughing again. All it took was Shaq claiming that this screen was, in fact, to watch golf tournaments and that the former MVP’s financial ineptitude was actually Chuck’s fault.

It was here that Barkley needed to make one thing abundantly clear. Even if that was true, and Shaq wanted to watch golf, even if it was a habit he had picked up from Chuck, there was one big problem with that argument.

It’s Thursday. That’s Law and Order night. There’s no golf on.

This was the end of the argument. The oft loud and boisterous Shaq did not say anything for the rest of the segment. Charles and Kenny got their jabs in about “who would need a private television?” but the argument was over.

If there’s one thing Shaq’s going to do, it’s show people he can afford whatever he sets his mind on. As history—and this latest gadget—proves, however, he often sets his mind to things no one would ever need.