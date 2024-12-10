“He’s Lying on My Name”: Jalen Brunson Calls Josh Hart Out for Saying JB Begged to Guard Gradey Dick

Josh Hart didn’t just deliver during the Knicks’ win over the Raptors last night, he also continued his run of hilarious post-game interviews. He weaponized Raptors player Gradey Dick’s name to joke about his friend and teammate, Jalen Brunson.

Advertisement

JB was forced to defend himself later on through an X post, “He’s [Hart] lying on my name.”

He’s lying on my name. — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) December 10, 2024

Talking about their defensive assignments, Hart had told the media that Brunson asked to be switched onto Gradey throughout the second half. “Second half, Jalen Brunson kept saying, ‘I want Dick. I’ll take Dick,’” Hart quipped after the 108-113 win at Scotiabank Arena.

Of course, the connotation here is clear and very much in line with Hart’s recent run of banter.

He has also made a running joke out of the Knicks’ NBA Cup pursuit, repeatedly mentioning that he wants to win the in-season tournament so he can buy a brand new AP watch.

But this recent insinuation is certainly toeing the line. Hart knows he can get away with it because the Raptors guard himself has embraced the humor in his last name. After all, Gradey got the ball rolling during his rookie season itself.

His jersey swap with Orlando Magic rookie Anthony Black created one of the most iconic images of the 2023-24 NBA season. He did wait till the second half of the campaign to execute the hilarious move, but it signaled clearly that the rookie could take a joke.

It’s hard to tell exactly how far this gag will run. With Dick breaking out to an 18 points per game average this season, it has become undeniable that he will be a serviceable shooting guard in the league for years to come. Perhaps we can expect more intentional jersey swaps during his career, or more name drops from quick-witted players like Josh Hart.

Whatever may be the case, the chemistry in New York is certainly impeccable with the former Villanova boys really keeping the atmosphere in the locker room fun and enjoyable. The Knicks sit at 15-9 after their win in Toronto and their next game will be in the quarter-finals of the NBA Cup.

Brunson & Co. will look to eliminate the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and bring their teammate one step closer to a new AP watch.