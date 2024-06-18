“Gave It Everything I Could”: Kristaps Porzingis Credits Medical Staff, Describes Winning an NBA Championship

Ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the availability of an injury-prone Kristaps Porziņģis worried the Boston Celtics fans. Amidst the concerns, the Latvian eventually suited up for the franchise while leading them to a championship win. Following the historical achievement, the 28-year-old reflected on the triumph, while showering praises for the Celtics’ medical unit.

During the post-game conference, Porzingis outlined his initial intention of featuring in this pivotal clash by any means possible. He subsequently credited the team doctors for making his dream come true. Following this, the 2018 All-Star even reflected on his title victory, stating,

“From this morning, I was preparing myself that, ‘I will go out there’. Medical staff was unbelievable support for me and got me back out there somehow. I’m super thankful for them. I gave everything I could and it feels great to be a champion”.

Kristaps Porzingis said he decided this morning he would do everything in his control to play tonight: “I gave it everything I could and it feels great to be a champion.” pic.twitter.com/mdnNnuPD0l — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) June 18, 2024

His gratitude toward the medical team remained justified considering his ongoing injury record. For instance, the 7ft 2 maestro incurred a dislocation of the posterior tibialis in his left leg ahead of Game 5. This resulted in swelling and pain around his ankle, diminishing his chances of featuring in the latest clash.

After all, The Unicorn had already missed 12 postseason games and 25 regular season clashes before this. And on these occasions, the franchise prioritized his recovery over everything else. As a result, the supporters almost gave up on the possibility of watching Porzingis on the home court for one last time this season.

Against the odds, the Celtics doctors pulled off a miracle. Porzingis entered the court in the first quarter for Al Harford. His introduction to the game received huge cheers from the home crowd, as the player became even more determined to prove himself.

Featuring 16 minutes in the clash, the Latvian contributed to the best of his ability, registering 5 points, and 1 rebound. His resolution paid off as the team stuck together to clinch the coveted title, paving the way for an unforgettable night.

However, this could become a double-edged sword in Porzingis’ career in the long run. His willingness to play through his injuries could hamper his recovery while prolonging the rehabilitation.

That said, the center didn’t seem bothered by it. Instead, he wanted to indulge himself in further celebrations, enhancing the uniqueness of the accomplishment.