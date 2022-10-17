“LeBron James is a Big Dallas Cowboys Fan, or, Wait, He's a Rams Fan ... Browns Fan?”: Skip Bayless Destroys Lakers Superstar For His Commercial During the Cowboys - Eagles Game

LeBron James might be a Cleveland Browns lifer, but his Dallas Cowboys commercials and appearances in games for the Rams make people wonder.

We know it’s hard to support one team when there are so many good ones. When you’re not a celebrity, it is relatively easy to switch from supporting one team to another without getting noticed.

But when you’re as famous as someone like LeBron James, it gets too difficult to do something like that without catching the internet’s attention.

In his case, there’s somebody even quicker than the rest of social media who keeps track of every move he makes throughout the day like a housefly that one cannot get rid of with any effort humanly possible.

Also read: “Is LeBron James Left Handed?”: Could Lakers Superstar One Day Decide to Stop Shooting With His Right Hand?

You might have guessed by now who are we talking about.

Skip Bayless trolls LeBron James for his support of the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and more

NFL had a great night in offer Sunday night as the Buffalo Bills took on the Kansas City Ref Chiefs and Josh Allen one-upped Patrick Mahomes to win the game 24-20 for the Bills.

In another game, the Dallas Cowboys took on the Philadelphia Eagles, in which the latter won the game in a comprehensive fashion with a scoreline of 26-17.

In the midst of these mid-bogglingly exciting games, Fox Sports’ veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless in the midst of his rants against Mahomes found something to go against the Lakers superstar when he watched his commercial during the break.

Perfect that LeBron had back-to-back commercials during a Cowboy game. He’s a big Cowboy fan … or, wait, maybe he’s a Rams fan … Browns fan? … now maybe he’s an Eagles fan. I can’t keep up. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2022

LeBron hasn’t actually been a loyal Football fan

James is quite notorious when it comes to his favorite NFL team. While growing up Dallas Cowboys was his team, and then when he grew up and went to play for his hometown basketball franchise, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Browns became his go-to team.

Now playing for LA Lakers, the man has been spotted at multiple Rams games.

So yeah, as much as it pains me to accept it, Skip had the right here to troll the man and finish another successful day on earth with a smile.

Also read: “Larry Bird Was the Ultimate Winner”: Rick Carlisle Once Refused to Choose LeBron James Over the Celtics Legend