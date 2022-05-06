“I am kind of afraid of Juanita Jordan!”: When Michael Jordan revealed the one person even he was afraid of more than anything

Michael Jordan is known to have inspired fear in both teammates and opponents alike. However, there was only one person who MJ feared.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is known for being one of the toughest individuals in sports. Having won six NBA Championships in the Windy City, it almost feels like there is nothing he is afraid of.

However, there was a time when MJ did fear one person and one person alone. In an interview from back in his prime, Jordan revealed that he was kind of afraid of his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy.

He explained that she was the head of the household and that she was the boss. Although he wasn’t too afraid to ‘go outside’ during her rule.

MJ probably isn’t as afraid of his ex-wife as he was. The two got divorced in 2006, with Vanoy receiving $168 million as part of the settlement. The largest celebrity divorce settlement at the time.

Michael Jordan received harsh criticism for switching to baseball

In 1993, the world was shocked when Michael Jordan decided to remove his basketball sneakers in exchange for a baseball bat. Jordan decided to take up the sport, as it was the favorite of his late great father.

However, the bat didn’t fit well with MJ, and he returned to basketball in 1995. He had a short stint in Minor League Baseball, where he was average at best.

One baseball legend, Hall of Famer Joe Torre perfectly explained beforehand why Jordan would struggle on the baseball diamond.

Found this gem of a quote from Joe Torre, on Michael Jordan’s baseball hopes, in The Sporting News archives. pic.twitter.com/9Dh9UFsG25 — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) April 28, 2020

It is safe to say that Torre was right. Jordan much preferred the feel of a basketball in his hands than he did a baseball, and the NBA world is thankful for it.