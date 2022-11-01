WATCH: Steve Ballmer is Giddy Like a Kid After Paul George Hits Clutch Shot to Secure Clippers’ 3rd Win

F0rmer Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is a huge basketball fan. When he knew he was going to retire from the tech giant in 2014, he purchased the Los Angeles Clippers for a staggering $2 Billion. Since then, Ballmer has been trying his best to make the 2nd LA franchise a competitive team that can win the championship.

He tried his luck with the Lob City Clippers, but that did not work out. Then, he signed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019 in the hopes they bring the franchise its first taste of glory. So far, things haven’t really gone their way. A disappointing Bubble crash and burn, followed by injuries, has taken away their chances.

This year, the Clippers were projected to be one of the title contenders. With a healthy Kawhi and PG and arguably the deepest bench in the NBA, Ballmer has a lot of hopes for his team. We saw the same tonight, as he was present courtside for the game.

Steve Ballmer loses it as Paul George wins the game

The Houston Rockets came to LA and decided to give the short-handed Clippers a run for their money. It was a close affair, with there being 10 lead changes and 10 tied scores. Heading into the final minutes, the Clippers were down before Paul George hit a clutch three to tie the game. After that, he nailed a deep two with six seconds left on the clock to send the team up 95-93.

PAUL GEORGE IS CLUTCH 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oXoo6v6lsz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2022

After this shot, the Rockets took a timeout and then tried to score in the final 6.2 seconds. However, the Clippers held their ground, and their defense managed to stop the young Rockets, ensuring them a win. This is their 3rd win of the season, and no one was happier than Steve Ballmer himself.

Steve Ballmer is loving it 😂 pic.twitter.com/sS0E9BCM95 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 1, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Ballmer’s celebration

A lot of fans would be happy to see that the Clippers broke their 4-game losing streak. However, no one was happier than the main man, Steve Ballmer himself. His celebration led NBA Twitter to go wild.

Steve Ballmer with a Dominik Mysterio lookalike pic.twitter.com/7rEm3K9MU0 — David Mai (@dmai21) November 1, 2022

Steve Ballmer reaction faces remain S-tier pic.twitter.com/dc3uzuvToV — count markula (@tole_cover) November 1, 2022

Ballmer and the Clippers would hope they use this win as the boost they need before they head out for a 2-game road trip.

