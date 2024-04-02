“He’s Past the Age and the Ability”: Charles Barkley Breaks Down Why He Refuses to Vote For 81-Year-Old Joe Biden

Charles Barkley was recently on the CNN network when the former NBA player decided to chip in on the upcoming ‘presidential race’. During the show, Barkley took jabs at the sitting President of the United States, Joe Biden. Disqualifying Biden as a candidate in his own eyes, Barkley expressed his opinion,

“I respect President Biden. He has had an amazing career…But I think he is too old to be President…It’s just my personal opinion…I don’t want an 85-year-old driving a car, let alone running the country…he is past the age and the ability.”

Barkley isn’t alone in his criticism of Biden, as the rhetoric of Biden being “too old”, is defined something that comes up a lot. But Barkley’s comments don’t come as an endorsement of any other political party or candidate, as Sir Charles seems to hate the Republicans and Democrats, all the same way.

Barkley even went after the Democrats during a segment of his CNN show called “ King Charles.” While on the show, Barkley set off on a rant,

“They come into our neighbourhoods and say ‘we’re going to make stuff better. We’re going to do this, do this, do this,’” Barkley said. “And then finally, us Black people are like ‘yo man, other than my ability to dunk a basketball, all my neighbourhoods is still the same. Our schools are still the same.’ And that’s why Black people are being disappointed in the Democratic Party.”

From the looks of it, Barkley doesn’t think Biden or the Democrats have been keeping good on their promises. Charles doesn’t seem to be alone in his thoughts, as recent reports have shown an all-time low in confidence metrics for the Democrats in black and Hispanic voters.

Charles Barkley isn’t seemed to be fond of Trump as well

If you thought Barkley loved the ‘Republicans’ or Donald Trump, you couldn’t be further from the truth. Charles has a distaste for Trump and hasn’t done a very good job of hiding it. During a recent airing of his show “King Charles” Barkley went off on the former President,

” If I see a black person walking around with a Trump mug shot, I am going to punch him in the face.”

But this wouldn’t be the first time Barkley publicly opposed Trump and his antics. Just last year, he called out Trump for his “exclusionary” politics, telling his co-host Gayle King,

“He’s trying to make people fearful of immigrants, black people, Hispanics [and] Muslims. We got a lot of anti-semitic stuff going on. … It’s a travesty and a disgrace that he’s able to do that.”

Barkley has made it amply clear that he won’t vote for Trump anytime soon. Not only that, Barkley might not even endorse anyone, as the Democrats seem to have lost favour with Charles Barkley as well.