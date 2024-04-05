mobile app bar

Shark Tank’s Daymond John Reveals Fascination for MMA, Talks About Fighters’ Feuds, Jon Jones and More

Souvik Roy
Published

Feb 15, 2020; Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA; UFC fighter Jon Jones attends the light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz (blue) and Corey Anderson (red) during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Business tycoon Daymond John is an ardent follower of the UFC and it is not a surprise. Multiple celebrities from other fields take an active interest in the sport of MMA and the UFC. The UFC PPV events bear testimony to this fact, as many of them, including the likes of Mark Zuckerberg have been among the audiences to enjoy the excitement of the night. However, the recent episode of the former UFC welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman and the former UFC champ-champ, Henry Cejudos’s ‘Pound 4 Pound’ YouTube podcast revealed that American business tycoon and TV persona, Daymond John, was also a UFC fan.

John’s business house FUBU may have earned him a lot of money. But it was his appearance on ABC’s business-based reality show, Shark Tank, that made him a public figure, followed by millions of people. But John’s words disclosed that he was a follower of the UFC himself.

The 55-year-old also mentioned that he preferred MMA over boxing due to the clarity it had regarding the ways of judging the victor. He also gave a point to MMA regarding how it was the correct way to end the pre-fight feuds. John’s words on the ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast also revealed that he was aware of even the veterans like Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Liddell. However, he also named a plethora of other UFC names whom he looked forward to including Jon Jones. The New York City native said,

“I really like the BJ Penn days, and Silva, Rampage, and Chuck Liddell. I love ‘Bones’ Jones, yeah”

John is undoubtedly one of the celebrity fans of MMA. However, there’s another mega fan who loves to attend and watch UFC. He’s none other than the noted ex-POTUS, Donald Trump, who has been involved in the UFC’s affairs for a long time now.

How did Donald Trump get involved with MMA and the UFC?

The UFC had to go through a lot of turmoil during its initial days. Even after the legalization of the sport in several states of the US, most venues refused to host UFC events. This is when Trump contacted the UFC head honcho, Dana White, and offered to host his planned UFC event in the ‘Trump Taj Mahal’.

The Trump Organization’s head honcho may have had money and business at the back of his mind. But it probably was Trump’s affinity towards combat sports and MMA due to which he called White and presented the offer himself despite heading a bigger business house than the UFC. The Dana White-Donald Trump friendship stands without any cracks to date, which also indicates that Trump’s affinity towards MMA won’t get lost anytime soon.

