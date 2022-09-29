“He’s Too Scared to Play Me!”: NFL’s Chad Johnson leaves $1300 tip at James Harden’s restaurant, along with rather rousing taunt

James Harden is an all-time great player, no doubt about it. His entrepreneurial contribution to the community often goes under the radar.

The former NBA ‘MVP’ has become an integral figure in NBA history. His adroitness and scoring supremacy has made him one of the greatest scorers in league history.

Yet, Harden has been unsuccessful in his bid to be the protagonist for a championship-winning franchise. The closest he arrived was in 2018, with the Houston Rockets.

It’s worth mentioning though that James Harden has been deliberately placing himself in positions to be victorious, however, it hasn’t panned out the way he has imagined.

Nevertheless, the ‘Beard’ has earned quite the reputation and credibility for his body of work over the past ten years. This has led him to accumulate a vast amount of wealth through his NBA contracts and endorsements.

James Harden has commenced a new restaurant in his former franchise’s home, Houston, Texas! His customer, former NFL player, Chad Johnson left a hilarious note for the ‘Beard’.

The restaurant brought to life by James Harden is labeled ‘Thirteen‘, and is located in the city of Houston, Texas. The restaurant is an upscale eatery, that prioritizes Steak and Seafood.

With its reputation, the restaurant also garners the opulent crowd. And recently, ‘Thirteen’ hosted, American football wide receiver and former NFL Player, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.

Chad Johnson left a $1,300 tip for a server at James Harden’s restaurant this weekend. The best part? His message for Harden at the bottom. “James Harden is scared to play me in FIFA!!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ljePdx2KM5 — Boardroom (@boardroom) May 31, 2021

Johnson, who had an exorbitant and extravagant meal, left a lavish tip for the waiter that amounted to $1300 dollars. In addition, Johnson left an amusing message for the eatery’s owner, James Harden which stated:

“James Harden is scared to play me in FIFA.”

‘Ochocinco’ is a hysterical personality and has been a generous figure, performing random acts of kindness to people. Likewise, James Harden has also performed these random gestures. All in all, a fantastic human being.

