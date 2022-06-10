Basketball

“When Michael Jordan played he didn’t complain so why should we?”: Patrick Beverley expresses his disapproval towards NBA shortening its 82-games schedule

"When Michael Jordan played he didn't complain so why should we?": Patrick Beverley expresses his disapproval towards NBA shortening its 82-games schedule
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Magic Johnson sends you a video of himself for a whopping $1,500": Lakers legend charges a high fee as he was brought onto the Board of Directors for Cameo
Next Article
“Hey, Draymond Green! Shoot it, you bighead”: When Warriors forward couldn't put away a 5’2 Kevin Hart in 3-point contest
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jodan demanded a prenup to protect his $650 Million from Yvette Preito!": When Bulls legend learned his lesson from the $168 million divorce settlement with Juanita Vanoy
“Michael Jodan demanded a prenup to protect his $650 Million from Yvette Preito!”: When Bulls legend learned his lesson from the $168 million divorce settlement with Juanita Vanoy

A look back at the time Michael Jordan showed just what he had learned from…