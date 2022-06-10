“When Michael Jordan played he didn’t complain so why should we?”: Patrick Beverley expresses his disapproval towards NBA shortening its 82-games schedule

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley gives his view on if the league should shorten its schedule of 82-games.

Over the years, there have been a lot of questions regarding the NBA shortening its 82-games schedule. The league has experienced a tsunami of injuries to its players in the past few years, even affecting the outcome of a team’s success in the season.

The term load management has gained a lot of prominence in the league off-late, with teams resting their top superstars in case of back-to-back games to avoid injuries. While sports science today has evolved leaps and bounds, the nature of the game remains the same.

“I’m not against potentially changing the format of the season.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver answers @ChrisBHaynes‘ question about the length of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/wAYLgQELoG — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 3, 2022

During a recent press conference, commissioner Adam Silver addressed the pressing subject, saying the following. “I’m not against changing the format of the season.” However, Silver added that there was no correlation between shortening the season and injuries.

Recently, veteran guard Patrick Beverley expressed his resentment towards the idea of the league shortening its season, citing legend Michael Jordan’s example.

“The league is perfect the way it is”: Patrick Beverley on NBA’s potential plan of shortening the season.

Over the years, commissioner Silver and co have made notable changes to make the season more interesting such as introducing the play-in tournament and the new format of the All-Star games. However, these changes have catered to the viewers over the players.

While there have been talks of introducing a mid-season tournament, this possibly does not solve the issue. The proposal of the league to shorten its schedule has led to the formation of two factions of groups. While some feel the NBA needs to protect its top superstars, others think the Silver and co are giving in a lot.

Recently, T-Wolves guard Pat Beverley gave his take on the matter, disagreeing with the idea of a shortened schedule.

“The league is perfect the way it is. When Michael Jordan played he didn’t complain, so why should we? I understand the risk of injury, but 82-games gives you time to heal from injury also.”

Via: Reddit

Beverley does make some interesting points, considering how the game isn’t as physical as it once was. Talking of a shortened season, we are altering the history of the NBA, especially when it comes to the statistics and records.

Nonetheless, there continues to remain a deadlock on the matter.