“My brother, Klay Thompson, and Buddy Hield is the other guy, I think he’s like right behind me”: Stephen Curry reveals his wishlist for the 3-point contest in the upcoming All-Star weekend 

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry talks about participating in the 3-point contest this year and the opponents he would like to face in it.

Stephen Curry is the reigning 3-point contest champion from last year’s All-Star weekend, beating Mike Conley by a narrow margin. There is no doubt that Curry is the undisputed 3-point king. Thus with the All-Star weekend around the corner, there is a lot of buzz regarding Curry’s decision to participate.

However, the former unanimous MVP isn’t sure about it yet and usually takes a call close to the deadline.

“I’m trying to figure that out, to be honest. I don’t have an answer. I usually figure it out on the deadline that they want to announce. I won it last year, and my pops always told me, ‘You’re only as good as your last game, your last competition.”‘

Via: GQ

Steph added, he is going to be in Cleveland, and the thought of getting another trophy made him anxious. Thus only time will tell if we’ll get to see the 6″3′ point guard from beyond the arc.

The three-time champion revealed the three potential competitors he would like to face in the 3-point contest this year if he participates.

Stephen Curry divulges the three players that could push him to participate in the 3-point contest.

Curry has been going through a shooting slump lately, but it’s only a matter of one game before he returns as the front runner for this year’s MVP race. With the All-Star weekend around the corner, the 3-point contest is one of the most awaited events of the two days.

Thus every hoops fan would want to know the Warriors MVP’s status on it this year. Curry has won the contest two times in his six appearances. Thus when asked, which players could pressurize him into taking part, Curry replied the following.

“My brother (Seth Curry), Klay, and Buddy Hield is the other guy. I think he’s like right behind me (in terms of three-pointers this season, Curry has made 188, Hield 156). And so anybody who’s shooting at a high level like he is, you want to beat the best. So those three guys.”

Via: GQ

Steph’s younger brother Seth Curry is currently shooting 41.9% from the 3-point line, while Buddy Hield is 38.1% from beyond the arc. On the other hand, Steph’s Splash Brother Klay Thompson has played three games this season but is a career 41.9% from the 3-point line.

It will be a visual treat for viewers across the globe if the players in context participate in this year’s contest, giving the NBA a solid boost in TRPs, as well.