“If I Remember to Do It!”: Stephen Curry Explains the ‘Method to the Madness’ Behind Scattered ’Lock In’ Tweets

Stephen Curry joined the likes of Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson in a recent episode of Dubs Talk. The NBC reporters had a range of questions for the 35-year-old superstar, including one about his iconic ‘Lock in’ tweets that have recently become irregular in frequency. Curry has been tweeting motivational ‘Lock in’ tweets for a number of years and would previously post them before almost every Golden State Warriors game.

However, when the two podcast hosts asked him if there was any science or logic behind his tweeting these days, Steph refused. He claimed that while he had a firm habit of posting them before every game to get the fan base hyped up, he has no idea why exactly he has reduced their consistency.

“Yeah, it used to be, as you said, used to be in every game. Trying to get excited and the fan-base locked in for a game. I don’t know what changed in terms of the consistency of it, there is no rivalries involved, it’s kind of just how I am feeling,” Curry said, claiming that the tweets were just a result of how he felt before games.

The 4-time NBA champion claimed that rather than there being a science behind it, it was a matter of him remembering and having the time to make the tweet, nowadays.

“If I have a quiet feeling in the locker room before the game, I might remember to do it, I am always thinking about it, in terms of that is the pre-game ritual to mentally, physically get ready for the game but the tweet, I guess, if I am feeling good I usually throw it out there,” he said, before asserting that the lock-in tweets have become random, nowadays.

Curry said that he knew that the fans loved it, and his decision to post the tweets was simply not a sign of anything in particular. “I am always feeling, like, it’s not really a sign of anything. If I remember to do it, the fans I am sure they love it, coz it’s kind of random now,” he said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30/status/1717078277360406835?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This season, Curry has so far tweeted his iconic ‘Lock in’ tweet only twice. The first one came on 8th October, and the 2nd before the Warriors’ 25th October matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Curry and the Warriors ended up losing that game, 108-104.

Stephen Curry’s tweets are simply his way of motivating his team and fan base

Curry claimed that there was never any science or logic behind his tweets. While he had initially developed a habit of sending out the tweets before every game, there was no reason for the reduction in their frequency.

Curry suggested that he knew the fans were always looking out for the ‘Lock-in’ tweets and the message was one that he sent to his teammates as well. At the same time, Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young appears to have followed suit and nowadays posts his ‘Another day, Another opportunity” tweets before specific games.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung/status/1724812082401497301?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Like Curry, Young has also been regularly posting tweets in recent weeks and appears to have the exact same purpose. Both the players are simply looking for an extra way to motivate their fan base and teammates, and have managed to make habits out of it.