“Hey, Kevin Durant, I just wish you had the same energy for the Celtics. C’s made you look sorry”: Skip Bayless destroys KD for bashing media critics while defending Michael Jordan

Skip Bayless joins Stephen A. Smith in defending their hot-take media company after Kevin Durant charged them for attacking Michael Jordan.

The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors are playing in the 2022 NBA Finals, looking to get back where they belong.

Both the teams asserted their dominance throughout these Playoffs, despite neither being the favorites in their conferences.

Also read: “Owning a pair of Michael Jordan shoes is like having a lightsaber”: When rapper Nas explained the status symbol you gained as a kid by owning a pair of Jordans

The Celtics had it tough in the first round as they faced Kevin Durant and his Nets who were favorites to win it all at the start of the season.

However, the way things transpired in Brooklyn, it wasn’t a good setup for them to have a great season.

Still, it shouldn’t have been at least a 4-0 sweep in the first round, and Skip Bayless will never forget to rub it in KD’s face whenever he gets the chance.

Skip Bayless got his chance to slam that Celtics hammer on Kevin Durant and the veteran analyst didn’t miss

Stephen A. Smith did what he does best – had a hot take involving greats of the game. Again. The man literally said that Stephen Curry changed the game for good, whereas Michael Jordan for worse.

The Slim Reaper immediately jumped to GOAT’s rescue and blasted ESPN analysts while also dragging in Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe and saying that these analysts are making it much worse than anybody else.

Since then, KD and Smith have gone back and forth and now, Bayless also responded to the Nets forward citing the fact that Durant is his favorite player but he didn’t do justice to anybody’s expectations in these years’ Playoffs.

Hey, Kevin Durant, as an embarrassed longtime defender/supporter of yours, I just wish you’d had the same energy for the Celtics you do for your usual bashing of media critics. The Celtics made you (and me) look sorry. Enjoy watching the Finals. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 3, 2022

Also read: ‘Allen Iverson could beat me 1v1 on the perimeter’: When Michael Jordan’s comments on Sixers legend showed the world he could even praise his rivals

See Skip as you may, but this was an epic roast of the 2x Champ and 2x Finals MVP by the Fox Sports veteran analyst. Stephen A.might have restrained himself and stayed respectful, but Bayless went all in.