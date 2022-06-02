“Stephen A Smith, Skip Bayless, and Shannon Sharpe made the game worse”: Kevin Durant boldly defends Michael Jordan after ‘First Take’ analyst took shots at him

Kevin Durant claims Michael Jordan made the game better and that analysts like Stephen A Smith made the game worse.

Kevin Durant has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion on anything basketball related and he certainly isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Him having over 20,000 tweets on Twitter is indicative of this and his most recent take on the social media app has NBA fans discussing the very state of the game.

Stephen A Smith recently went on First Take and put out quite the controversial opinion in regards to Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. While he applauded Curry’s selflessness, he took a complete 180 on the greatest player of all time.

According to Smith, Jordan worsened the game of basketball. He claims that MJ brought out individualism in the NBA due to his superior skills in comparison to the rest of the superstars in the league like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin Durant however, disagrees.

Kevin Durant fires back at NBA ‘analysts’.

With Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and JJ Redick becoming the face of ‘new media’, it’s easy to believe that KD would have an issue with guys who’ve never played competitive basketball, passing judgement on them.

When it comes to the aforementioned take by Stephen A Smith, KD took to Twitter to say that he believes guys like Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and SAS have ruined the game of basketball.

My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward. https://t.co/0Oc9J2HqxS — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2022

This of course, is due to the fact that these analysts are constantly looking for the hot take and not the right one. Proclaiming that Michael Jordan ruined the game of basketball is an absurd comment as it doesn’t take into account the wonders he did in globalizing the NBA.

Jordan being a superb individual player takes nothing away from his team as the Chicago Bulls would not have won 6 out of 8 titles if the team suffered from MJ shining.