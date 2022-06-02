Basketball

“Stephen A Smith, Skip Bayless, and Shannon Sharpe made the game worse”: Kevin Durant boldly defends Michael Jordan after ‘First Take’ analyst took shots at him

“Stephen A Smith, Skip Bayless, and Shannon Sharpe made the game worse”: Kevin Durant boldly defends Michael Jordan after ‘First Take’ analyst took shots at him
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Original villain story of Nico Rosberg" - When Lewis Hamilton defeated Nico Rosberg with a broken hand
Next Article
"Don't make eye contact with Tom Brady, it's just oof": Charles Barkley had the Buccaneers Quarterback blushing in his golf match against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen
NBA Latest Post
Tom Brady
“Don’t make eye contact with Tom Brady, it’s just oof”: Charles Barkley had the Buccaneers Quarterback blushing in his golf match against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Tom Brady played in the latest edition of ‘The Match’ alongside Aaron Rodgers, and analyst…