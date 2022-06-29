“We’ll win 3 of the next 4 championships”: Draymond Green on how Stephen Curry’s physical transformation will benefit the Dubs

Warriors forward Draymond Green addresses how Stephen Curry’s physical transformation will help the Dubs win more rings in the future.

The pioneer of the New Media movement, Draymond Green, has been all over the headlines off-late, calling out anyone and everyone who raised fingers at the Golden State Warriors. The four-time champion is making waves with his podcast, courtesy of his candid nature and insights into the game.

Recently, Green was in the headlines for feuding with Kendrick Perkins and Skip Bayless. The Warriors forward is in no mood to let go of all the criticisms and doubts cast over GSW’s legacy and if they would ever win a championship without two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry is the face of the Warriors franchise. However, doubts loomed over his ability to lead the Dubs to the Finals. Nonetheless, Curry has silenced all his critics and naysayers, winning 3 MVPs this season, including the Bill Russell award.

Hosting their separate podcasts, Draymond Green and JJ Redick recently collaborated to discuss the NBA and the evolution of New Media. During the episode, Green made a bold revelation, showing the ultimate faith in Steph Curry.

Draymond Green is confident Stephen Curry will lead the Dubs to 3 more championships.

The recently crowned Finals MVP has made everyone reshuffle their list of top-10 players of all time. A generational talent, Curry has never relied upon his innate abilities as a player, putting in the hard work behind the scenes. Over the years, we’ve witnessed a visible transformation in the Warriors guard’s physique.

While his conditioning has always remained off the charts, Curry has packed on a good amount of muscle off-late. The two-time scoring champion is no more the skinny kid from Davidson, having spent hours in the weight room.

During a recent crossover episode of JJ Redick and Draymond Green’s podcast, the latter made solid claims with Curry to fall back on.

“In 2019 was when Steph really locked in on the weight room, and so that’s when he starts taking that bump, and although it didn’t show immediately cause in 2020 we were terrible, and he broke his hand. You start seeing in 2021, we were still terrible, but Steph was carrying us, and he carried us to the play-in game, and we didn’t get past that, and it was probably great because we’d gotten swept, and that would have been the first series, we’ve ever got swept. I think you started to see it then that growth, Uh man nobody can stop this dude, and I think that really changed the complexity of our organization.”

Green showed the utmost conviction in Curry’s abilities, saying the following.

“We’ll win 3 of the next 4 championships.”

.@Money23Green has a message for the rest of the NBA 🗣 “We’ll win 3 of the next 4 championships.” Catch the full interview when it drops at 8:30 ET: https://t.co/lddaMTjoI3 pic.twitter.com/SWTxdS7yEW — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 28, 2022

Green’s comments show the faith that the Warriors exhibit in each other’s capabilities.

