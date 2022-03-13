“Hey Rich Paul, can you trade me for Russell Westbrook, I can shoot a little bit”: A Lakers fan’s request has the LeBron James agent in splits 

Klutch Sports CEO and celebrity agent Rich Paul cannot contain his laughter after a fan asks for a trade to the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

Former MVP Russell Westbrook continues to be the subject of mockery and social media trolls. It’s been a rough year for Mr. Triple-Double, who continues to struggle with performances and has been more of a liability for the LA Lakers. His turnovers and inability to shoot continue to haunt him.

The purple and gold currently sit on the 9th seed and are eight games below +500. One of the top contenders to win the chip, the Lakers might not even make it to the playoff this season. The team acquired Brodie during the off-season, shipping a plethora of their young talent.

However, Westbrook hasn’t been able to find his place on the team yet. The nine-time All-Star is shooting a dismal 28.1% from the 3-point line and 66.5% from the free-throw line in the current season. From being called Westbrick to the potential worst trade in Lakers franchise history, Brodie has faced it all.

During a recent Lakers game, a fan asked NBA agent Rich Paul if he could be traded to the Lakers for Westbrook, to which, the Klutch Sports CEO couldn’t hide his laughter.

A Lakers fan’s request has Rich Paul in splits.

Westbrook continues to be under the radar of the media, fans, and his peers. Things went from bad to worse when Russ’ wife Nina Westbrook got involved, calling out veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless for mocking their last name Westbrook.

In a recent interaction with the media, the Lakers PG spoke about the difficulties he and his family have been facing with the continuous criticism of his performances as things have got personal, with his wife receiving death wishes and his kid having problems at school.

Despite Westbrook making a public request to keep things professional, fans don’t seem to pay any heed to it. The latest example being a fan requesting Rich Paul to get him traded to the Lakers in exchange for Brodie. The fan’s request would have LeBron James’ agent embarrassingly trying to hide his laughter.

With the last leg of the season left, one hopes Westbrook can silence his critics with his performances. It’s unfortunate to see a former MVP, two-time scoring champion, and a multiple-time All-Star be subjected to such kind of treatment.

In what it seems, a trade is inevitable for the all-time leader in triple-doubles this off-season.