‘Hey Shaquille O’Neal, you owe me $1,000 if you make my son cry’: When Kevin Hart challenged the Lakers legend to not frighten his kids and won

Shaquille O’Neal may be one of the most charismatic people in the NBA world, but his massive size and face may make him slightly intimidating as Kevin Hart’s son found out.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

However, he’s also tried his hand at a few daring stunts. He appeared alongside Sean Evans on Hot Ones, and completed the Last Dab challenge with tears running down his face. He has also tried the Paki One Chip Challenge back in 2017 to more or less the same result.

Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend- @SHAQ 🔥 Thanks for coming on #HotOnes.

Shaquille O’Neal managed to scare Kevin Hart’s son Kenzo

Shaq once had a very entertaining conversation with American comedian Kevin Hart. If you know who Hart is, you know that he is an absolute goofball.

So, when he got together with Shaq, you can only imagine how entertaining it got for the rest of us. Hart and Shaq were talking on Tik Tok when the two formed a wager.

Shaq wanted to see Hart’s son, and so he laid down a bet. He bet $1,000 that he wouldn’t make Kevin Hart’s son cry if he put him on camera, and Hart quickly accepted.

He brought his son Kenzo on to call, and while things started off good, they quickly deteriorated for Shaq. Kenzo appeared to be gagging, and when prompted by his dad, he admitted that he found Shaq to be scary.

After the incident, Hart also claimed that Shaq never came through with the money, even making an Instagram post to call the Lakers legend out.

It was hilarious to watch these two go back and forth with each other, and sadly for Shaq, he did end up disappointing at least one baby that day.

