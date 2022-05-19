“Hey Stephen A Smith, I got some horses that’ll do some business on your lawn!”: When Shaq hilariously prank-called ESPN analyst about the Dallas Cowboys

Shaq once prank-called into Stephen A Smith’s radio show and ranted on about the Dallas Cowboys before threatening him with horses.

Shaq is most definitely in the 1% of the 1% when it comes to players who have played in the NBA. Aside from his obvious success on the court with his 4 championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat combined, it’s his off the court antics and flair that sets him apart from legends of the past.

Him joining the set of ‘Inside the NBA’ on NBAonTNT was one of the greatest things to have happened in the history of sports entertainment. His chemistry with Ernie Johnson, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith and of course, Charles Barkley is unparalleled and his energy on set is irreplaceable to say the least.

Also read: “Draymond Green ain’t even shower he went straight to the TNT crew!”: NBA Twitter has mixed reactions after seeing the Warriors’ forward enthusiastically joining Shaq and Chuck

Everything from his humor to his takes is peak entertainment and the fact that he has Hall of Fame credentials to back all of his opinions up is what makes him so engaging as an analyst on television.

Shaq prank-calls Stephen A Smith on his radio show.

Stephen A Smith has quite the popular radio of his own. He uses this as a platform to have listeners call in and debate various sports takes across various North American sports. This means that anybody can call in as long as they’re picked in from the cue of listeners.

Also read: “Shaq would foul everybody on the 2017 Warriors out and we easily win”: Robert Horry scoffs at the notion that 2001 Lakers would lose to Steph Curry and company

Fortunately, and unfortunately for SAS, Shaq was one of these so called ‘listeners’. The ‘Big Aristotle’ called into the show as a prank set up by him and the producers as a sullied Dallas Cowboys fan. Smith hilariously bought the bit for quite a while.

Shaq eventually sold that it was him after he told the ESPN analyst that he’s got some horses of his that’ll be more than happen to ‘do some business’ on his front lawn.

It isn’t difficult for him to figure out that the baritone voice of the caller was in fact, the Los Angeles Lakers legend himself.