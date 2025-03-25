Hilariously Siding With Dwyane Wade, Kevin Garnett Commends ‘Coldest’ Lou Williams For Having 2 Girlfriends At Once

Lou Williams will forever be remembered by his colleagues in the NBA, but not for the reason you think. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year impressed his fellow basketball stars due to his swagger in the dating world. “Lemon Pepper” Lou once famously dated two women at the same time, a moment that was recalled during his recent appearance on Dwyane Wade’s podcast. The story continues to inspire notable names of the game, and that now includes Kevin Garnett.

On his podcast, Wade told Lou that he was a big hero to him because of his two girlfriends at once reputation. “Oh he the coldest n***a out. Everybody wanted to be your friend,” joked Wade. “I used to be in the game and be like ‘I just want to ask you a question.'”

Lou happily embraced his god-tier status and recounted that eventually, going back to dating one woman at a time was the way to go. “Where the f**k is my statue?” asked Lou, which brought down the house.

Well, Garnett saw the clip on Wade’s podcast and joined in on praising Lou for his unmatched game in the dating world by writing it about it on his Instagram Stories. Like Wade, KG referred to Lemon Pepper as “One of the coldest ***** out there.” “Shout my dog Lou Will,” KG captioned the post.

It’s understandable why a lot of men, particularly Garnett, get excited by Lou’s accomplishment. KG was married for 14 years, which was the majority of this time in the NBA before eventually getting divorced in 2018. Lemon Pepper lived an entirely different life so Garnett just seems impressed that a man could live so freely and comfortably with two women at the same time.

Lou Williams had some strong feelings about the 2 girlfriends’ narrative being used against him

While Lou seemed all laughs during his interview with Wade, he did speak about the subject of having two girlfriends more intimately in the past.

In an old interview with Taylor Brooks from Bleacher Report, the retired NBA star admitted that he didn’t like how the narrative about the two women was being spun into something ugly.

“I didn’t likе the part where I couldn’t control what was being said & how they were viеwed. Bоth of those wоmen are mоthers of my childrеn, not just ѕome randоm girlѕ I’m running arоund with,” he sternly stated.

The women in question were Ashley Henderson and Rece Mitchell. Lou eventually ended his romantic relationship with Henderson despite having two kids with her, but their relationship is said to be amicable to this day. As for Mitchell, who Williams is in a relationship with to this day, has one son with the former Clipper.