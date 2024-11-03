mobile app bar

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Speaks Up on Building a Business: Was an Adjustment for the Family

Satagni Sikder
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Savannah James (L), Savannah with her co-founder April McDaniel for a Let It Break campaign (R)

Savannah James (L), Savannah with her co-founder April McDaniel for a Let It Break campaign (R)
Credit: Instagram

Savannah James had always been content with her private home life in Southern California, supporting her NBA superstar husband, LeBron James, and raising three talented children. However, things changed drastically after her then seven-year-old daughter, Zhuri, told her that she wanted to be like her.

Zhuri mostly wanted to emulate her mother’s appearance, which made Savannah feel that she hadn’t accomplished much in her professional life to set an example for her daughter. That moment started the journey of building Let It Break, a brand that aims to build a community of women centered on personal development.

Savannah had the experience of going to wellness retreats and personal development camps in California. However, those programs were mostly focused on corporate networking for professional women. “I kind of felt like because I didn’t have a title, I’m not welcome in these rooms,” Savannah told Fortune.

Therefore, she teamed up with her entrepreneur friend April McDaniel to create Let It Break, a personal development program that seeks to build a community of women without paying importance to their job titles and accolades. The program was launched in June of this year and already boasts a community of 100 women from their mid 20s to mid 70s.

However, building something like Let It Break wasn’t an easy task after being a stay-at-home mother for so long. Savannah had to make sacrifices. But she’s glad that she did it because it has helped her build up her self-confidence. Now she doesn’t feel she’s not a good role model for Zhuri when the 10-year-old says, ‘I want to be like you.’

Building this business has been very different for myself and my family.. It’s definitely been stretching myself in ways that I hadn’t before. It’s an adjustment for all of us, but I took that time, selfishly, to grow, and I’m super happy with my decision,” Savannah added.

However, the 38-year-old thinks that she didn’t need to build a brand to be a good role model to her children. But this journey has helped her find the confidence which was always there in her.

Savannah has also launched a podcast Everybody’s Crazy with her co-founder, April McDaniel, where she talks about her personal and professional life. While her journey to create these projects has helped her grow, it has also conveyed her story to a lot of young women who look up to her.

About the author

Satagni Sikder

Satagni Sikder

instagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Satagni Sikder, the Lead NBA Editor at The SportsRush, has written over 600 articles on basketball for different websites. His pieces have struck a chord not just with the readers but the stars as well. Shaquille O’Neal, no less, had shared one of his articles on Instagram. A Mavericks fan, Satagni’s love for the Dallas side began when Dirk Nowitzki led them to the title in 2011. Luka Doncic’s entry into the league and his insane game-ending buzzer-beater against the Clippers in the Orlando bubble ensured he is hitched for life. Satagni, who holds a Master's degree in English, writes analytical pieces, breaking down contracts, trade rumors, and player endorsement deals. In 2022, he extensively covered WNBA star Brittney Griner's exile in a Russian penal colony. One of the first to cover Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant chain, his article is cited in its Wikipedia page. In his free time, he watches political documentaries and debates.

Share this article