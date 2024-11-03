LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Speaks Up on Building a Business: Was an Adjustment for the Family

Savannah James had always been content with her private home life in Southern California, supporting her NBA superstar husband, LeBron James, and raising three talented children. However, things changed drastically after her then seven-year-old daughter, Zhuri, told her that she wanted to be like her.

Zhuri mostly wanted to emulate her mother’s appearance, which made Savannah feel that she hadn’t accomplished much in her professional life to set an example for her daughter. That moment started the journey of building Let It Break, a brand that aims to build a community of women centered on personal development.

Savannah had the experience of going to wellness retreats and personal development camps in California. However, those programs were mostly focused on corporate networking for professional women. “I kind of felt like because I didn’t have a title, I’m not welcome in these rooms,” Savannah told Fortune.

Therefore, she teamed up with her entrepreneur friend April McDaniel to create Let It Break, a personal development program that seeks to build a community of women without paying importance to their job titles and accolades. The program was launched in June of this year and already boasts a community of 100 women from their mid 20s to mid 70s.

However, building something like Let It Break wasn’t an easy task after being a stay-at-home mother for so long. Savannah had to make sacrifices. But she’s glad that she did it because it has helped her build up her self-confidence. Now she doesn’t feel she’s not a good role model for Zhuri when the 10-year-old says, ‘I want to be like you.’

“Building this business has been very different for myself and my family.. It’s definitely been stretching myself in ways that I hadn’t before. It’s an adjustment for all of us, but I took that time, selfishly, to grow, and I’m super happy with my decision,” Savannah added.

However, the 38-year-old thinks that she didn’t need to build a brand to be a good role model to her children. But this journey has helped her find the confidence which was always there in her.

Savannah has also launched a podcast Everybody’s Crazy with her co-founder, April McDaniel, where she talks about her personal and professional life. While her journey to create these projects has helped her grow, it has also conveyed her story to a lot of young women who look up to her.