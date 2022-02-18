“It’s a very special moment when LeBron James picks me, hopefully I’ll be 3-0″: Luka Doncic gushes over being picked by the Lakers superstar yet again for All-Star Game in Cleveland

Luka Doncic says that he loves getting picked by LeBron James for the All-Star Game and hopes to extend his winning streak to 3 in a row.

Luka Doncic is an All-Star for the 3rd time in his 4th season in the NBA and deservingly so. The Mavericks superstar has been keeping Dallas afloat in a top-heavy Western Conference and has been going ballistic offensively as of recent.

In his last 15 games, Luka Doncic has been averaging 33.3 points on 41.2% shooting from beyond the arc. He’s also putting up a triple double nearly every single night during this stretch of his, pulling down 10.3 rebounds and dishing out 9.3 assists a night.

With no sign of slowing down, the All-NBA forward gets to take a break from the tumultuous regular season and relax this weekend in Cleveland during All-Star weekend.

Once again, Doncic has been chosen by LeBron James during the All-Star draft and it seems as though Doncic is quite appreciative of this.

Luka Doncic on being selected by LeBron James to his All-Star team.

Not only did LeBron James pick Luka Doncic to be on his team yet again, he did so by using his first pick of the reserves, calling him ‘Luka Magic’ in the process. With the constant comparisons to either LeBron or Magic Johnson being hurled towards Doncic by NBA fans and analysts, getting picked by him certainly means quite a bit to him.

“He’s [LeBron] one of the best players to ever play this game. As a kid, I looked up to him so it’s a really special moment when he picks me. I’m really glad he picks me. I think that team is going to win again, hopefully, so I’ll be 3-0 after this.”

Ever since the All-Star captains format was brought to the NBA, LeBron James has been a captain every single year and has won every single year too. With his having the stronger roster on paper yet again, it’ll be interesting to see if he can push his winning streak to 5-0.