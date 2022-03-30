Basketball

“Hold up Shaq, I need details on that pink speedo!”: Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker react to seeing the Big Diesel in pink speedos on the beach, NBA Twitter joins

"Hold up Shaq, I need details on that pink speedo!": Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker react to seeing the Big Diesel in pink speedos on the beach, NBA Twitter joins
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Warnie gone way too soon but never ever forgotten": Mark Waugh pays tribute to Shane Warne on his state funeral at the MCG
Next Article
Kingsmead Durban Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Durban Tests?
NBA Latest Post
“Dell Curry, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steve Kerr”: When Stephen Curry surprisingly snubbed himself from the Mt. Rushmore of the greatest shooters
“Dell Curry, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steve Kerr”: When Stephen Curry surprisingly snubbed himself from the Mt. Rushmore of the greatest shooters

Back in 2014, Stephen Curry left himself off from his own version of the Mt.…