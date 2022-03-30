“Hold up Shaq, I need details on that pink speedo!”: Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker react to seeing the Big Diesel in pink speedos on the beach, NBA Twitter joins

TNT Tuesday just got a whole lot wilder as an image of Shaq in pink speedos came up, Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker go wild

Last night’s TNT Tuesday was something no one should’ve missed. After an incredible battle between the Sixers and the Bucks in Philadelphia, the second game of the night was a letdown. The Bucks and Sixers fought tooth and nail, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. emerging on top.

Meanwhile. the Lakers dropped to the 11th spot in the West, as they suffered a huge loss at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. With LeBron James not playing tonight, the result was known to all, however, the kind of beatdown the Lakers took was shocking.

Despite the heavy one-sided affair, the TNT crew tried to keep things interesting. Shaq bet that if Luka Doncic scored 35, he would show up in a pink suit on Thursday. However, Luka fell short by one point, ending the night with 34. TNT did not disappoint us though.

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal really took a dump in Devean George’s shoe for forgetting donuts”: When Lakers legend had a disgusting prank on his teammate

NBA Twitter reacts along with Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker to Shaq and his pink speedo

If you’ve been following the league for some time, you must be quite accustomed to the crazy things NBA stars do. No one ever imagined they’d see Shaq in a pink speedo, but here we are. Back in 2009, Shaq lost to Kerri Walsh and Misty May-Treanor at beach volleyball on his show, “Shaq Vs.”. As a result, he had to wear pink speedos on the beach.

That image made it’s way back to the media, as the TNT crew dug it out for tonight’s episode. Safe to say, Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker were as shocked as us.

NBA Twitter did not shy away from throwing their thoughts on the same as well.

Not Shaq in the pink speedo. 😂 Candace was like -hold up, I need details on that. — Madril (@MadrilSmith13) March 30, 2022

A younger Shaq in a Speedo is not something that I believed I needed to see in my lifetime…yet I’m not mad about it — Mistuh Jae 🃏 (@Jaebambino) March 30, 2022

@DwyaneWade @Candace_Parker @NBAonTNT @SHAQ they’d have to show me slapping somebody before they show me in a loose Speedo! 🤣🤣🤣 — MEN (@nhpm2007) March 30, 2022

@NBAonTNT about to get fined for airing footage of @SHAQ in a pink speedo. #worthit — Kiki (@featurethis) March 30, 2022

Also Read: “Oh this is a Tuesday for the Miami Heat”: Dwayne Wade reacts to the bust up between Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler

Well, just like a lot of people reacting, I sure wasn’t ready to see that on a Tuesday night.