“I’ll wear a pink suit if Luka Doncic drops 35!”: Shaq narrowly escapes embarrassment on NBA on TNT

Shaq was on the verge of embarrassment tonight, had Doncic scored 35. The good news is, Luka Doncic took mercy on the Los Angeles Lakers.

.@SHAQ said if Luka drops 35 PTS on the Lakers he’ll wear a pink suit on the next show… This wasn’t the suit @Candace_Parker & @DwyaneWade had in mind 😂 pic.twitter.com/mp5uVRbG6D — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 30, 2022

One point was all that separated the Big Diesel from wearing a pink suit on live TV to saving his blushes. Had his bet not come through, Superman would be dressed in pink.

Shaquille O’Neal is one player who likes to talk the talk and walk the walk. Just ask him about his four championships and he will tell you.

This time, he was confident about the Lakers beating the Mavericks, more so that the Lakers’ defense could stop Luka Doncic.

Shaq makes a bold prediction and it almost backfires on him

In the segment with Dwayne Wade and Candace Parker, Shaq confidently bet that he would wear a pink suit if Luka Doncic dropped more than 35.

He was in for a rude awakening, as Luka and the Mavs torched the Lakers. Doncic put up 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in just 30 minutes.

Luka did not check into the game for the fourth quarter. Lucky for Shaqstradamus we’d say. Had Luka scored one more point or played for five more minutes, we’d get to see the Big Diesel all suited up!

Luka has been on fire and today he recorded his 21st 30 point triple-double, tying Wilt Chamberlain. The Mavs sit one game behind the fourth seed.

Shaq and his prediction for the Lakers on the other hand seem to be falling apart. the Lakers are currently seeded outside the play-in tournament. Will they pull through? Will Shaq’s crystal ball be correct? Guess we have to wait and see.