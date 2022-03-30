“Oh this is a Tuesday for the Miami Heat”: Dwayne Wade reacts to the bust up between Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler

Dwayne Wade appeared on NBA on TNT and gave his insights into the bust-up between Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra.

The Miami Heat are one of the 21st century’s best breakthrough basketball franchises. They have been in the limelight since the early 2000s and continue to be a great team.

They are currently holding off a barrage of teams looking to steal their stronghold of the no.1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have just six games left to the season and questions about form are pouring in.

They have lost the last few games and have endured a 4-6 run in their last 10. As a result, their grip on the 1st seed is loosening.

Dwayne Wade looks back to his time with the Heat, says it’s natural

Perhaps the best person to help analyze the Heat is their legend, Dwayne Wade. The three-time NBA champion is the greatest player to have played for the franchise. Who else would know them better?

When asked about the scuffle between head coach Erik Spoelstra and All-NBA guard Jimmy Butler, Wade simply said this was normal.

Families have feuds, Wade added. He talked about how he immediately texted Erik after he saw the video, saying “looks like you’re gearing up for the playoffs!”

Wade recalls that he had a similar incident with Spoelstra in 2012 and how the Heat went on to win three games after that. He says it is natural for top teams to have disagreements among themselves.

How will the Heat fare in their coming six games? Will they remain atop the Eastern conference and enjoy home-court advantage throughout the playoffs? Only time will tell.