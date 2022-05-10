“My grandfather had Kareem, dad had Michael Jordan, I have Al Horford’”: NBA Twitter in awe with Dominican big man’s playoff career high 30-points against the Bucks

A 6’9, 35-year-old Al Horford posterizing a young 6’11 Giannis Antetokounmpo was not what Bucks fans expected coming into Game 4 but they witnessed it.

Monday night the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Boston Celtics for the 4th game of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals looking to close both games at home and take a 3-1 series lead back to TD Garden.

They started the game with that intent, outscoring the C’s by 7 points as they scored 25 first-quarter points. The game then went back and forth for the next two quarters, giving us the best basketball action of the second round.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo had another monster game and went to the basket at will, he couldn’t score at will. The Greek Freak went 14/32 from the field and 0/4 from the 3-point line for his 34-points.

He was again a bit inefficient compared to his last game’s endeavors, Jrue Holiday was even more bugged by the suffocating Celtics defense that held him to 5/22 shooting for 16 points. While Boston was back with their defensive prowess, their offense wasn’t lagging far behind with a surprising top scorer.

Al Horford bamboozled Giannis Antetokounmpo and NBA Twitter

Al Horford at 35 years of age is having the best post-season of his life on the defense as well as the 3-point line. But we could see the Dominican wanted to do it all, and he most certainly did in Game 4, having a playoff career-high 30 points.

Al Horford tonight: He has 52 points and 24 rebounds in his last 2 games. pic.twitter.com/nQYBzN0Tjv — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 10, 2022

He posted team-high alongside Jayson Tatum and did it with close to double the efficiency of the Greek international. However, it was this poster of him that set the internet on fire.

Al Horford tried to tell him pic.twitter.com/mNx43Qjph2 — Al Wobford (@WorldWideWob) May 10, 2022

Al Horford’s sister knew he was locked in after this 😂 pic.twitter.com/RFHboCbeJI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2022

HOLY SHIT AL HORFORD JUST ENDED GIANNIS — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 10, 2022

— Angry Man 🃏 (@mythical65) May 10, 2022

Experts were similarly impressed.

AL HORFORD’S DUNK ON GIANNIS TURNED AROUND THIS SERIES. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 10, 2022

GIVE AL HORFORD THE SUPERMAX!!!!!!!!!! — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 10, 2022

And his teammates and the coach as well.

Marcus Smart calls Al Horford “the best vet I’ve ever had.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2022

Coach Udoka says of Al Horford, “He’s been a calming influence throughout the whole year.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2022

