“HOORAY FOR THE NBA, LeBron, suspended for tomorrow night’s game at MSG”: Skip Bayless can’t keep calm in light of the NBA announcing a one-game suspension for the Lakers superstar

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless celebrates the NBA’s decision to suspend LeBron James for one game. The Lakers superstar would not be playing against the Knicks at the garden. Bayless can’t keep calm about LBJ not being at the basketball mecca.

The NBA recently announced its suspensions for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart following the unfortunate altercation during the Lakers-Pistons game. The league has suspended James for one game and Stewart for two games, respectively.

One person who cannot contain his happiness with the league’s decision is Skip Bayless, the Undisputed analyst had targetted the Lakers superstar ever since Sunday night’s incident in Detroit. Bayless believed James was in the wrong and indulged in a dirty and intentional play.

Bayless had given his verdict on the situation even before the NBA made its announcement.

“LeBron James closed his fist! And he looked at that man right in the face before leading with his elbow and then cold-cocking Isaiah with his forearm and the back of his fist! LeBron should be suspended.”

.@RealSkipBayless says LeBron elbowing Pistons bigman was intentional and dirty: "If it's not dirty, why did the refs take one quick look at it and throw LeBron out with a flagrant 2? How can a flagrant 2 NOT be dirty?!"

With his wishes coming true following the league’s announcement, Bayless couldn’t contain his happiness. The analyst took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

Skip Bayless is delighted that LeBron James would not be playing at Madison Square Garden.

During a recent episode of Undisputed on Fox Sports, Bayless had no qualms at throwing multiple accusations at James. The analyst believed what James did was intentional and that he was frustrated since they were losing to the Pistons at the time.

Bayless stated that James took a cheap shot at the 20-year old. According to the veteran NBA analyst, James needed police protection if Stewart wasn’t stopped. Bayless would time and again state how James had closed his fist while taking a swing at the Pistons center.

HOORAY FOR THE NBA. LeBron, suspended for tomorrow night’s game at MSG, the “mecca of basketball.” Looks like the league office agreed with me: what LeBron did to Isaiah Stewart was intentional and dirty – so egregious LBJ is gone for the Lakers lone game vs Knicks in NY. BRAVO! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 22, 2021

Thus following NBA’s recent announcement, Bayless had a reason to rejoice. The Lakers visit the basketball mecca next to face the Knicks. However, James is not allowed at MSG. Bayless couldn’t be more delighted about the four-time champion missing the Lakers’ lone game at the basketball mecca.

From the very time that the incident took place, Bayless has been taking shots at James. The Undisputed analyst even went to the extent of blaming the superstar’s actions as a result of frustration due to the Lakers’ poor performances.

The NBA has been prompt with its decision, which many believe is the right call. However, Bayless’ celebratory reactions come across as biased.