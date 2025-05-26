“Hope He Learned His Lesson”: Stephen A. Smith Weighs in on Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad Being Allowed Back at Games

Former Iowa State and Indiana Packer guard Tyrese Haliburton holds his parents John and Brenda Haliburton as the unveiling his Olympic 24 gold made banner during the halftime of Cyclones and Wildcats men’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday March 1, 2025 in Ames, Iowa.

Tyrese Haliburton’s father is being given a second chance. John Haliburton was asked not to attend Indiana Pacers games following an incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo during the teams’ first-round matchup. He will reportedly return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 4 against the New York Knicks, but he won’t have his usual courtside view.

After an eight-game absence, John will be allowed to support his son in person for Game 4 — but in a private suite. The longtime referee and women’s basketball coach won’t be allowed a chance to antagonize opponents, regardless of the game’s outcome.

John has been getting widespread support from NBA media, who have prompted the league to give him a second chance. This includes Stephen A. Smith.

SAS was adamant that John get to support Tyrese while he leads Indiana to what could be their first-ever NBA championship. “I’m happy about it,” Smith told Molly Qerim. “It’s something that I came on last week and said should happen.”

Smith continued, “Charles Barkley and the rest of the crew came out on TNT a few days later and said it should happen. Because, as you are known for saying, Molly, no one should be defined by our worst mistakes, our worst moments.”

Stephen A. never believed the NBA should permanently ban John from future NBA games, but he still had to emphasize how egregious his act was. “What [John] did in terms of gloating in the face of Giannis Antetokounmpo on the basketball court after Milwaukee was eliminated by the Indiana Pacers more than crossed the line.”

But that wasn’t even the longtime sports personality’s biggest issue with the situation. “I think what was more egregious and telling is the fact that his son was forced to get on the podium is the post-game and say, ‘My dad was wrong.’ It can’t be more embarrassing than that,” Smith continued.

At this point, Smith believes John is trying too hard to live vicariously through Tyrese. The First Take host attempted to urge John to celebrate without making it about himself or using it as a chance to tear down his son’s opponents. John was looking face-to-face with a two-time MVP after all.

“Celebrate him without denigrating the competitors that [Tyrese] goes up against that warrants far more respect than you’ve shown Giannis Antetokounmpo. And remember, this wasn’t the first,” Stephen A. pointed out. “There were people that called into the league office, I told you, complaining about John Haliburton. So I hope he’s learned his lesson.”

The topic was then directed at the Morris twins, Stephen A’s guests on First Take. They were asked how they would react if an opponent’s father started instigating them after a playoff game. “That’s a tough one. Especially going home, like being put on the playoffs,” Markieff said. “I can see where the dad, he’s happy, encouraging his son. But he’s also kinda taunting Giannis also.”

Markieff admitted that he probably wouldn’t be too bothered by it now, but if he were still 25 years old in that type of situation, he doesn’t think he could’ve stopped himself from brawling with John. The NBA will have to hope that setting away John far from the crowd in a private suite will be enough to keep his antics at bay, regardless of the series’ outcome.