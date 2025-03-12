Aaron Gordon Confidently Proclaims His “4 Dunks Were Better” Than Vince Carter’s Historical Performance

You don’t earn a nickname like Air Canada without boasting some serious hang time and Vince Carter was easily one of the highest flying athletes in NBA history. But the day the entire world agreed he was also one of the greatest dunkers is now etched in history. During the 2000 All-Star Weekend, the Raptors legend showcased five dunks to overcome his cousin Tracy McGrady for the Slam Dunk Contest trophy.

Vinsanity didn’t just win his Slam Dunk Contest though, he made a cultural impact with his unique high-flying exhibition. His five dunks in San Francisco remain the most mimicked aerial masterpieces of all-time.

From the elbow-in-the-rim jam to the 360 windmill dunk, Carter executed his moves with unparalleled power and precision, rightfully earning his sole Slam Dunk Contest trophy. However, Aaron Gordon firmly believes that his 2016 performance has an upper hand over Carter’s iconic dunks from 2000.

Gordon’s showdown with Zach LaVine brought out some of the most creative dunks in NBA history as the two contestants racked up perfect score after perfect score. Though LaVine would ultimately escape with the win, AG still holds his performance in high regard.

Speaking to Michelle Beadle, he recently compared his 2016 performance to Carter’s from 2000. “Respectfully — like Vince Carter is GOAT you know what I mean — but I think if you put my four dunks up against Vince Carter’s four dunks, objectively, I think my four dunks were better,” the 2023 NBA champion said on ‘Run It Back’.

Who are you taking? Vince Carter’s ICONIC 2000 dunk contest performance? Or Aaron Gordon’s legendary dunks in 2016 against Zach Lavine? “Respectfully…My four dunks were better” 👀 – @Double0AG @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/t3XtiyRlrR — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 11, 2025

As bold a statement as that is, Gordon has certainly earned the right to make it. His acrobatics in 2016 highlighted his creativity in the air and to this day, remain one of the most exciting Dunk Contest performances of all time. But let’s see if his four dunks were, as he said, “objectively” better.

Aaron Gordon vs. Vince Carter

While it’s impossible to actually pit the two players against each other, we do have the footage to compare. We’ll take a look at the dunks, the scores they received and try to be as objective as possible while evaluating their unique strengths.

Round 1

VC opened up his Slam Dunk Contest performance with the most iconic dunk of all time. Going up off of two feet, the Raptors guard turned over his right shoulder and elevated straight up.

As he reached the rim, Vince threw in a windmill for good measure, attacking the rim with a ferocity that could be heard on television. The entire arena was up on its feet immediately and Carter’s reverse 360 windmill earned a perfect ’50’ from the judges.

Gordon’s first dunk in 2016 saw him use Orlando’s mascot ‘Stuff the Magic Dragon’. He put the mascot on a hoverboard and made him circle in place with the ball away from his body.

AG then timed up his run and grabbed the ball with one hand while turning 360 degrees in the air. He added some flash by throwing up a pose mid-air but it would only earn him a score of 45.

In the first round, Vinsanity easily takes the cake. Not only did his dunk earn the higher score, it was also likely the inspiration for Gordon’s 360 jam over the circling mascot.

Round 2

Carter followed up his reverse 360 windmill with another powerful windmill jam. This time, he had no running start as he simply walked into the dunk from behind the basket. It wouldn’t be enough to satisfy Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith though, who scored the dunk a 9, leading to an overall 49 score for VC.

Gordon’s second dunk of the 2016 contest might be the most iconic dunk since Carter’s. Once again using the aid of his mascot. ‘Stuff’ stood near the restricted area line with the ball on the back of his head.

AG then jumped over the mascot, tucked his legs and moved the ball from his right to left hand — all in mid-air — before jamming it in for a perfect 50 score.

In 2016, Aaron Gordon gave us one of the best dunk contest performances ever 🤯 Tonight, he gets another shot at the title. pic.twitter.com/iwT5U75XYT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 15, 2020

This is where Gordon evens up the series. His under-the-legs over-the-mascot dunk highlighted the creativity and athleticism that made All-Star Weekend an exciting showcase. And for many modern fans, it remains the greatest dunk they witnessed live.

Round 3

For his third dunk, Carter enlisted the help of Tracy McGrady. His cousin-turned-teammate bounced the ball to Vince, who caught it with his left hand before going between the legs and dunking it home with his right.

Even today, the grace and power of that jam are hard to replicate. And it earned Carter a perfect 50.

VIDEO: Vince Carter reflects on legendary 2000 Dunk Contest performance http://t.co/IeRytYF7Ip pic.twitter.com/fqWeqCGY57 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2015

Gordon’s third also involved his teammate. Elfrid Payton bounced the ball off the side of the basket so Gordon could receive it in mid-air. He caught it with both hands and performed a two-handed windmill before dunking it behind his head. Another perfect score.

This is where the competition gets heated. But Carter’s between-the-legs alley oop dunk is one we’ve seen replicated often in Slam Dunk contests. AG takes this round too simply for his creativity.

Round 4

With the longest run-up of the night, Carter was intent on putting the contest to bed when he put his elbow in the rim. He elevated so far above the rim that he could dip his hand into the basket. VC added some theatrics by hanging on the rim with his elbow, earning another perfect score.

Gordon, despite already putting up the best dunk of the night, had to dig deep into his bag as LaVine kept matching his perfect scores. His final jam of the night saw him take off from the sideline for a double pump reverse.

He moved the ball from the back of his head to the bottom of his feet before reaching the pinnacle and finishing the dunk powerfully behind his head.

It certainly displayed his hang-time and strength, but given the sheer creativity of his earlier attempts, this one earned Gordon a mere 47, leaving the door open for LaVine to snatch the win.

Unfortunately for AG, that dunk also gives the edge to Carter in this round. Vinsanity casually putting his elbow in the rim had the announcers wondering if there was a trampoline in the floor. It’s a rare feat and an iconic image that keeps VC and AG tied at 2-2.