Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Against Grizzlies? Mavericks Release Availability Report For Superstar PG

Arun Sharma
|Published 11/03/2023

Mar 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) waits for a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving has been a mixed bag in terms of output for the Dallas Mavericks. On paper, he’s been excellent personally, only scoring below 20 points once in the 11 games he’s played.

He’s only missed 2 games for them, since his move. But that hasn’t translated into a winning record, with the Mavs recording 5-6 in the 11 he’s played.

Through nobody’s fault, the Mavericks have fallen from their mighty position at the top of the table to 8th place. The Los Angeles Lakers look ominous, hounding their tails. Kyrie and Luka are the lynchpins to the Mavericks’ success in this stretch, and it looks like Kyrie will be out for their next game.

According to the Mavs PR, the superstar PG is out with right foot soreness. He has been playing through pain for some time, and he’s now being treated as probable. With him trying to win back the fan’s approval, he will more than likely be playing, if not for another situation.

Kyrie Irving is listed as Questionable against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Dallas star has missed only 2 games in the 13 that he’s been with the Texan team. The next game might be his third, with him staying out of practice. The Mavs will be without their superstar backcourt duo to face a Ja Morant less Grizzlies.

But he might miss the game entirely, because of another reason. Kyrie Irving, according to reports, lost a close member of his family. If that is the reason for him missing the game, let him have his time. Everyone deserves time to grieve.

Kyrie is essential to the Mavs, but if the news is true, give the man some space. He’s gone through hell and back in the past couple of seasons.

Will The Dallas Mavericks make the playoffs?

With the Mavs faltering in the last moment, there is chatter from the depths of the internet that the Mavs might just fall off. With the play-in tournament looming, they could very well face a team that is more hungry than them. If they manage to claw back to 6th spot, they could be safe.

It all depends on the availability of their complete roster. Just like everybody in the west this season, the Mavs have fallen victim to injuries. It would be horrendous if a team touted to go all the way at the start of the season fall off, even without playing a postseason game!

