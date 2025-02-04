“Wish Kobe and Gigi Were Here”: Luka Doncic Confesses Beautiful Wish During First Press Conference as a Laker

The news of the Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers shocked everyone but none more than the Slovenian superstar. Despite the obvious emotional turmoil Doncic may be experiencing from being blindsided by Dallas, he remains in high spirits. On Tuesday afternoon, the Lakers officially introduced Doncic as a member of the team. In his first interaction with the media since the trade, he revealed only one wish he had throughout this situation.

Doncic made it clear that he is more than excited to continue the next chapter of his career with the Lakers. However, his only wish is that his idol Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi were able to see him don the purple and gold. He said,

“I wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this moment.”

Despite entering the league two years after Bryant’s retirement, Doncic shared a close relationship with the NBA legend. The five-time champion was a huge fan of Doncic’s game and always stepped up to mentor the former Maverick. Their connection allowed for some iconic moments of the two along with Gigi.

Iconic moments between Luka, Kobe and Gigi

For a long period, Luka’s profile picture on X was of him and Kobe. Following the trade, he changed that picture but kept his respect for the legendary Lakers star. Instead, it’s a picture of Kobe and Gigi during warmups ahead of the 2016 All-Star game. However, there are plenty of pictures showcasing the relationship they shared.

The first recorded interaction between Doncic and Bryant came in 2018. The picture showcases the two stars smiling while shaking hands. Doncic’s caption highlights Bryant’s famous mantra, “Mamba Mentality.”

In 2020, Doncic joined the world in mourning Kobe’s tragic death. He posted a picture on Instagram highlighting a wholesome interaction following a matchup against the Lakers.

He didn’t only recognize Kobe but also Gigi. Doncic also shared a post of him alongside Gigi on his Instagram, while vocalizing his heartbreak for the situation.

The 25-year-old superstar now plays for the franchise, where Bryant’s legacy lives on forever. Luka now has the opportunity to expand on the legacy Kobe left in Los Angeles by instilling his own en route to potentially winning a championship.