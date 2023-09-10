“Hopefully It’s 2 for 2 for Serbia!”: Novak Djokovic Cheers on Nikola Jokic-Less National Team Ahead of Gold Medal Match against Germany

Nikola Jokic pulling out of the World Cup squad after the Denver Nuggets’ 2023 NBA Championship victory was a big blow to the Serbian National Team. However, the Serbians don’t know how to give up, as shooting guard Marko Guduric rightly said recently, “It doesn’t matter who’s not here…We never give up. We fight until the end. It’s in our blood.” The resilient Eastern European country is set to take on Germany in the Gold Medal match of the FIBA World Cup after edging out Canada in the Semi-Finals on Friday. Meanwhile, a very proud and beaming Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic decided to uplift the team’s spirit with a video message ahead of his own Finals contest.

The Serbians defeated the Canadians 95-86 to continue what has been a remarkable campaign in the Philippines. Atlanta Hawks star Bogdan Bogdanovic tallied 23 points to lead Serbia to the Finals with a record of 6-1 in the tournament. On the other hand, Germany defeated the favorites USA to prove that they aren’t willing to settle for anything less than the Championship.

Novak Djokovic motivates Team Serbia in the absence of Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best player in the world right now. The 2023 MVP of the NBA Finals led the Denver Nuggets to their maiden Championship in June, displaying a dominance rarely seen in the postseason. However, Serbia has made it clear that they have no interest in crying over spilled milk.

They have regrouped brilliantly for the competition and have placed themselves in an ideal position to win it all. Meanwhile, 23-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic had a message for his fellow countrymen ahead of their final battle, “Guys, Happy Sunday. Happy Finals of the World Championship to you. Entire Serbia is proud of what you’ve achieved, how far you’ve come...”

“We are supporting you, I’m Supporting you. I’ll probably watching in the AM hours, if I manage…and then get ready for my match. And hopefully it’s 2-out-of-2 for Serbia on Sunday,” the 36-year-old added.

Djokovic looking for 24

Serbian sports fans have been over the moon for quite some time now. Following Jokic’s NBA Finals win, they are now in for a double treat. As their National team looks for a World Cup win, their tennis sensation Novak Djokovic will look for his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open Men’s Final on Sunday against Daniil Medvedev, to settle the GOAT debate once and for all.

It was really a kind gesture for the Serbian to take some time out of his busy schedule to hype up his Serbian brothers ahead of their final contest. The veteran tennis star did the same when Jokic faced the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.