“Cade Cunningham wants to dunk on Stephen A. Smith”: Rookie of the Year contender hilariously puts forward his wish to posterize ESPN’s veteran analyst

Cade Cunningham has his eyes set on the celebrity he wants to bamboozle, and it’s none other than, Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith has his fair share of targets among all the players in the NBA. Every analyst in the sports business does. They have some favorite players but also have a set of individuals whom they go after whenever they get the urge for it.

Among the rookies, Cade Cunningham is one of Smith’s go-to punching bags and him being with the Detroit Pistons doesn’t help his case much either. The first pick of the 2021 Draft has always been questioned by the ESPN veteran analyst.

His attitude while playing college basketball with the Oklahoma State and even as a primary point guard with Pistons has been Smith’s top concern.

Most of the time, the athletes respond to the criticism with their play on the court. And Cunningham has done pretty much that, averaging over 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals a game. Stephen A. sometimes goes after the 20-year-old irrespective of how he performs with the team he has.

So, every so often that response has to be direct, much like Kevin Durant.

Cade Cunningham wants to dunk on Stephen A. Smith’s head

Amidst a 15-47 season, after going on an 8-game losing streak at the start of February, the Pistons led by the potential Rookie of the Year, went on a 3-1 run last week upsetting some big teams.

Two of the 3 wins came against the top-6 teams in the East, the Boston Celtics, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was enough for Cade to enjoy a little in the tolling first season in the league. Recently, when he was asked which celebrity he’d like to dunk on, it was the rookie, who got to choose his prey this time.

we asked cade cunningham which celebrity he’d wanna dunk on. beware @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/u0N80sRy2r — buckets (@buckets) February 26, 2022

Well, anyone who can dunk the ball would love to posterize the likes of Stephen As and Skip Baylesses of the world, wouldn’t they? He did make it a point on Tuesday to get his message across.

January’s Rookie of the month had yet another remarkable performance and almost stole the game away from the Wizards, having put up 20-9-5 on 50% shooting in just 32 minutes of game time.

But as timid as the Pistons have been this season, he couldn’t take them through and lost the game 116-113 after his team got a couple of chances to tie the game towards the end of regulation.