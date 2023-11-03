“Hopefully They Don’t Need Stephen Curry To”: Richard Jefferson Shows Faith in Klay Thompson, Hopes Against Warriors MVP Reaching Michael Jordan’s Record

A recent episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast saw the likes of Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye thrash out Stephen Curry’s chances of reaching 40 points in 10 games this season. Curry has a total of 33 40-point games since turning 30, and trails behind only Michael Jordan, who had 44 such games.

Jefferson and Frye were asked by Allie Clifton if they believed the opinion that Curry would score 40 points in 10 games was “trash,” or not. The two of them immediately thought about Klay Thompson, with Channing Frye initially claiming that he wanted to see a “Klay game”.

Jefferson expressed confidence in the 5-time All-Star producing at a high level again. However, he agreed with Frye, claiming that if Stephen Curry had to go for 40 points 10 times this season, it meant that the Warriors were not playing well.

“This is why I will say it’s trash, because if he needs to go for 40 10 times, their team is not playing as well as they should. That means there are guys not playing well, when the Warriors are playing well, Steph might not play that much, that’s why it’s trash,”

Jefferson talked about how the Warriors have previously struggled to win games even with Curry getting 40 and 50 points in games. He spoke about the Warriors’ Playoff series against the Sacramento Kings last when Curry played well despite his team losing out on 3 occasions.

“I think their team is good enough, and with the Chris Paul minutes, they will try to conserve him. And when he comes into the game, he can get into the flow state and try to do what he does. I think their team will be better. So, he can, it’s just hopefully they don’t need [Stephen Curry] him to, is all I am saying,” he said.

Hence, while Jefferson does not want to see Curry inch close to the iconic Michael Jordan record, he completely believes that Steph is more than capable of achieving it this season itself.

However, with the new look, and the Warriors also having Chris Paul to bank on, both Frye and Richard Jefferson believe that such a season would surely mean reduced impact by their other stars, including Klay Thompson.

Reduced game time might be a hurdle for Stephen Curry’s record

The reason Curry has been hyped to reach 44 40-point games by the end of the season is the kind of start he has had already. Curry produced his 2nd 40-point haul of the season in his 4th game.

While that has allowed the Warriors to get off to a 4-1 start, Chris Paul’s impact has seemed to play in his hands. CP3 was expected to come off the bench by many but has started 4 of the Warriors’ five games thus far.

His playmaking and ability to lead the offensive line means that Curry has had to play more than 32 minutes just once in 5 matches. That was against the Sacramento Kings on 27th October, which led to his 1st 40-point game of the season.

Hence, despite now being 35, the signs thus far have been ominous. Stephen Curry has looked perfectly capable of taking over games so far. The reduced game seems to be having the exact results Stephen Kerr would have hoped for.