“Incredible for Our Nation”: Ian Garry Eyes ‘Takeover Part Two’ on Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 Card

With the return of Conor McGregor, a lot of fighters want to be on the UFC 303 card. His fellow countryman, Ian Garry is no different. Since the Mystic Mac is on the card, there will be a lot of eyes on it, and that would mean more exposure for upcoming fighters. It would also mean more PPV sales. However, Garry wants to fight on the same card for different reasons.

As a fellow Irishman, Ian Garry looks up to Conor McGregor for paving the path for fellow countrymen to excel in the sport. In an interview with ESPN MMA, ‘Machado’ spoke about how it was a matter of pride for Ireland that there would be two fighters representing the flag at UFC 303.

Referring to McGregor’s famous quote about the Irish not being at the UFC to take part but to take over, Garry said,

“For me, I would love to main and co-main it together because it would be the first time in Irish history that we’ve had two Irish fighters main and co-main of a PPV event….The takeover part 2 has happened…It would be incredible for out nation.”

Ian Garry believes he deserves to be the co-main event for UFC 303 alongside Conor McGregor. The pair are the two biggest Irish names in MMA currently and Dan White could put them on the card together. But if that will come to pass, is another matter altogether, since Garry already has an opponent in mind.

Machado wants a piece of Colby Covington after the latter dissed his wife and spread uncouth rumors about her and their relationship.

Ian Garry reveals Colby Covington keeps ducking the fight

Ian Garry and Colby Covington have been going back and forth for weeks now. The pair keep calling each other out on social media but have not signed a fight contract yet. Garry was in attendance at UFC 301 in Brazil, where he spoke about how Covington didn’t want to sign the contract to fight him.

“Yes, there’s been offers. He hasn’t said yes. All we’re waiting on is Colby to say yes and that’s it… but I fully believe that Colby is going to run and he’s not gonna fight this fight.”

It would appear that the UFC has offered them multiple contracts/offers for the fight, that is sure to blow the roof of the arena but the American doesn’t seem to be interested in that fixture. Garry is of the opinion that Covington wants to keep running away and not fight him. This is of course, in contradiction to Covington’s statement.