Hours After Bob Myers’ News With Magic Johnson’s Commanders, Draymond Green Thanked ‘Friend’ for Help During Dark Days

Draymond Green’s suspension saw the NBA world divided into two. While some of them argued whether or not the 4x NBA champion needed help, some really went ahead to extend their support during this time. Recently, on his Podcast, Green revealed that his former GM, Bob Myers, was one of his friends who were there during his dark days.

Advertisement

Crediting Myers for being more of a friend than a general manager when he was with the Golden State Warriors, Green was all praise for his former GM.

“Someone who’s been really close to me, hand in hand throughout as I’ve been walking through this is Bob Myers. For the first five to seven days of this thing, I talked to him two times a day. And I’ve always said that Bob is, our relationship goes far past him being a general manager. And I say that when he was our general manager. Going through things like this shows what it means to be a true friend. I only hope to be as good of a friend as he has been to me.”

Advertisement

Draymond Green and Bob Myers were together with the Golden State Warriors for 11 years. Myers drafted Green in the 2012 draft with the 35th pick in the second round. But as Green said he was more of a friend during their time together than a general manager.

During his suspension, Green had considered hanging his sneakers for good and announcing his retirement from the game. However, he credited NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Joe Dumars, Bob Myers, Steve Kerr, and Mike Dunleavy as some of the many people who helped him.

Notably, Green revealing how Bob Myers helped him came hours after the big news of the Washington Commanders hiring the former Warriors GM into their front office.

Draymond Green reveals help from Bob Myers hours after the Commanders’ splash

The Washington Commanders just signed Bob Myers to help the team in searching for a new head of football operations and coach. Myers can be credited for creating the Golden State Warriors dynasty that dominated the NBA for nearly a decade.

Advertisement

Now, according to ESPN, Myers will lead the search for coaches and top football executives to help the Commanders turn their franchise around. Myers will also work closely with Magic Johnson who is a minority share owner of the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders’ owner Josh Harris too spoke to the media, talking about Bob Myers and the influence he will have on the Commanders. Harris said, “Bob Myers is a winner…he’ll be around as an advisor to me. He will be involved with the search process and beyond.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Scott7news/status/1744440510532534378?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With the level of success Bob Myers had with the Golden State Warriors, it may be safe to assume that he will have somewhat of the same impact on the Commanders franchise and front office as well. Let’s see what Myers’ first moves would be in his new role.