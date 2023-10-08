Hours Before Kicking Off $3,835,738 Season, Russell Westbrook Gets ‘Huge’ Praise From Kawhi Leonard

After an entire summer of being rumored to acquire James Harden, the Los Angeles Clippers are all prepared to kickstart their 2023-2024 campaign. Ahead of the Clippers’ preseason opener against the Lauri Markkanen-led Utah Jazz, Kawhi Leonard took some time out and spoke to the media following a practice session on Saturday.

During a conversation with Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated, Leonard was asked to speak about Russell Westbrook, who is set to earn $3,835,738 for the upcoming season. The Claw, showing as much emotion as he could, appreciated Russ for being a “good dude.” The two-time NBA Champion also briefly spoke about his friendship with Mr. Triple Double.

Kawhi Leonard praises Russell Westbrook

Often regarded as a robot emotionally, Kawhi Leonard doesn’t show a lot of emotions. However, Kawhi did not shy away from opening up about the long-lasting bond that he shares with Russell Westbrook. What many assumed to be a heartfelt reply, the two-time Finals MVP said:

“I’ve been hanging out with Russ pretty much my whole life… Knowing his background story of how he wasn’t recruited. Just gradually became friends over time being in LA. Good dude. Good energy. I like him.”

Russell Westbrook was one of the biggest superstars to keep an eye out for in the free agency. Surprising several analysts and enthusiasts, the 6ft 3” point guard re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 34-year-old agreed to a team-friendly two-year, $7,863,263 deal, allowing the franchise to construct a title-contending roster.

After being dealt away from the Purple & Gold, Westbrook was visibly more confident and had a solid outing in the postseason. The environment in the LAC camp suits Westbrook much better than his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers did.

Russ has been enjoying himself as a Clipper

Russ already proved his loyalty to the Clippers by signing a team-friendly extension in the summer. Since the singing, Russ has been seen spending time in the gym, working out with his LAC teammates. From what the clips suggest, the California franchise is locked in and committed to making a push for the title.

Unlike his stint playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook is looking happier than ever before. During the training camp, the slasher seemed to have been enjoying himself after managing to get Kawhi to dance.

Now that Russ is taking on the leadership duties, the All-Star duo of Paul George and Leonard can focus on themselves. There is no doubt that this roster, when healthy, can legitimately compete for the 2024 Larry O’Brien trophy.