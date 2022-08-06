How a MasterChef aims to help 6’7” Zion Williamson weigh under 295 lbs and be the next LeBron James

With contractual obligations demanding Zion Williamson to weigh lesser than 295 pounds, the NOLA star’s personal chef has a huge role to play.

There is no doubt that Zion Williamson is a beast when healthy. After averaging a staggering 22.5/6.3/2.1 in his rookie season, “Zanos” unleashed his full potential when he went on to put up an improved 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 61.1% FG while being named All-Star in his second campaign.

Being a heavyweight, Williamson’s injuries have been a huge concern for the NOLA front office. In the former Duke Blue Devil’s first 3 campaigns, he has played merely 85 games.

According to the 5-year, $193 million max rookie contract extension Zion recently signed, the 6-foot-7 forward is obligated to keep his weight (in lbs) and body fat percentage less than 295. For the same, the All-Star’s personal chef, Christian Green, will have a vital role. And the MasterChef is very well aware of it.

“It’s not just me,” Green said. “I give all credit and due praise to his family, to his strength coach. I’m just a piece. I’m not going to sit here and say that it started with me. It starts with Zion, his family, his strength coach. I’ll say, I’m an important piece, not the important piece. But with the camp and the family that he has behind him — him being very godly, very spiritual — he’s on the right track.

“I really believe that Zion Williamson is going to be the next big thing”: Christian Green

Green, who was a former athlete himself, believes in his client’s potential. Christian further said:

“I believe that he’s going to be the best once LeBron James…I believe it. There are some naysayers that don’t see it, but I really believe that he’s going to be the next big thing. Which to me, he already is the next big thing.”

In an earlier interview, Christian spoke about the meals the southpaw liked to eat, and how the Pels star has “come a long way”.

“I started with Zion in March. His camp reached out to me and I sat down with him. Zion loves seafood. He loves salmon so whatever chance I can get to give him seafood, seared fish. Nothing fried, nothing unhealthy. We’re on a goal to get him where he needs to be. Honestly being with him the first few months, we’ve come a long way. He looks good.”

Further, the chef spoke about his mentality working with the highflying forward.

“I’m focusing on Zion and getting him in the best shape that he’s gonna be in. Me being in the position I am currently working with Zion is truly a blessing and for me to be his personal chef on this journey with him is more of a test to myself.”

“I work side by side with his strength coach. I do freestyle (meals) and with them giving me the opportunity to do so, it’s all healthy across the board. I don’t cut any slack with Zion with regards to what he’s not supposed to have. Everything is healthy with me across the board.”

Hopefully, Christian is able to help Zion not cross this 295-pound threshold.

