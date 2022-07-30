Zion Williamson’s MVP odds are at +5500 after contractual obligation to keep weight below 295 lbs

As per his new contract, Zion Williamson will have to keep his weight and body fat percentage to add up to less than 295.

There is no doubt that, when healthy, Zion Williamson is one of the best players in the league. After averaging a staggering 22.5/6.3/2.1 in his rookie season, “Zanos” unleashed his full potential when he went on to put up an improved 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 61.1% FG while being named All-Star in his second campaign.

However, the former Duke Blue Devil sat out the entire 2021-2022 season due to injuries. The 6-foot-7 forward played only 85 games in his first 3 years in the league and his increasing weight is alarming. The big question that arose for the Pels front office was – whether or not to offer Williamson a max rookie contract.

Also Read: 7ft, 325 pound Shaquille O’Neal really gobbled down a doughnut without even biting into it

Obviously, NOLA gave it a good thought and did eventually re-sign Zion to a 5-year, max rookie contract worth up to as much as $231 million. However, recent reports stated that the team snuck in a rather peculiar clause – to weigh lesser than 295 pounds.

With Zion Williamson being obligated to keep his weight and body fat% less than 295, his MVP odds have improved

As detailed by Christian Clark, if Zion exceeds this 295-pound threshold, the youngster could end up losing money. Clark mentioned in The Times-Picayune:

According to league sources, Williamson’s contract stipulates that he will have weigh-ins periodically throughout the entirety of his new deal. The sum of his weight and body fat percentage must be below 295. If it is not, the amount of guaranteed money in Williamson’s contract can be reduced.

Zion Williamson’s new contract extension will require his weight and body fat percentage to add up to less than 295, per @cclark_13 Failure to meet this could reduce his guaranteed money. pic.twitter.com/vjCaqNQ33t — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2022

Last September, Zion was reported to weigh “well above” 300 pounds. In order to honor his contract, Williamson will have to go back to the shape he was during his Duke days when he was listed to be 285 pounds.

As of today, according to NBA’s official website, the southpaw weighs 284 pounds, which does seem like a positive sign for NOLA fans.

In light of this clause, people have been expecting Zion to improve his diet. Due to this, he has drawn the most number of MVP bets. From a 60/1 (+6000), the forward’s odds have increased to 55/1 (+5500)

Zion Williamson has received the most NBA MVP bets @CaesarsSports 💰 He’s moved from +6000 to +5500 📈 pic.twitter.com/DgmliCJnFj — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 29, 2022

If Zion manages to stay healthy and below 295 pounds, this New Orleans Pelicans squad will definitely do some damage in the Western Conference.

Also Read: Charles Barkley set to lose $65 million a year after $620 billion Saudi backed LIV Golf make him stay with Shaquille O’Neal