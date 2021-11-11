“I don’t think Nikola Jokic is a bad guy, I love him as a person”: Udonis Haslem addresses the recent altercation between the Joker and Heat teammate Markieff Morris

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem addresses the controversial brawl between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris. The 41-year calls the Joker a good guy and feels it’s time to move on from the incident.

The recent altercation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris took an ugly turn with family members of each party getting involved. As per reports, Jimmy Butler and co went looking for the Joker post the match. The incident took place during the fourth quarter as the Nuggets defeated the Heat.

In what many believe, the altercation is one of the worst we have seen in recent times. While some supported Jokic, others felt blindsiding Morris was wrong. The NBA recently announced that it had suspended Jokic for one game and levied fines on Heat teammates Morris and Butler.

Though one hopes the matter must have settled, the brothers of the respective parties calling each other out on Twitter has made matters worse. Recently, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem addressed the controversy.

Haslem felt that Jokic was not a bad guy. The veteran added, he admires the Joker’s game, and that emotion got the better of everyone that night.

Udonis Haslem addresses the controversial altercation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.

Haslem has played his entire 19 seasons with the Miami Heat. The three-time champion has been involved, and witnessed several brawls over his career. Thus he understands when the emotions get the better of you.

During the altercation between Jokic and Morris, Heat forward Jimmy Butler was captured threatening the Nuggets and the Joker. Butler could be seen with Haslem by his side.

However, recently the Heat veteran spoke about the entire incident. Though Haslem felt blindsiding Morris was wrong, he added that he loves Jokic and his game.

“Obviously in a situation like that, alpha males and reactions take over,” Haslem said. “A couple of days later, we all want what’s best for everybody. I don’t think Jokic is a bad guy. I actually love him as a basketball player and I love him as a person. I think he’s a really good guy. I think emotions just got the best of everybody.

“Looking at it a day or two later, I wish it wouldn’t have gone down the way it went down. But I don’t think he’s a bad guy, nor do I think he’s a dirty player. I’m also a guy who has definitely let emotions get the best of me sometimes. But I never hit nobody in the back, and I think that’s where it got a little murky. But I don’t think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think he meant to hurt anybody. We don’t hold grudges, so it’s time to move on.”

Via: Miami Herald

Though Haslem’s statements are comforting, the Jokic brothers booking their tickets for when the Nuggets visit the Heat say a different story.

One hopes that Haslem’s feelings towards the incident are echoed in the Heat locker room as well. As altercations such as this set a bad precedent for the league.