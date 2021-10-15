“Put some respect on Giannis’ name!”: Doris Burke slams the NBA community for counting out the Bucks as contenders for this upcoming season

NBA analyst Doris Burke criticizes the NBA community for the lack of attention on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks as contenders

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ run during last season’s playoffs was simply iconic.

Despite failing in the postseason for a couple of years, the Bucks largely stuck to their guns, just adding Jrue Holiday and PJ Tucker as significant additions to the roster. Then, the franchise slowly gained momentum with every game in the postseason.

They made quick work of the Miami Heat, who had been a Finals team in 2020. Then they matched up against the Nets, which turned out to be a 7 game thriller of the series. Giannis and the crew, were very literally, a foot not being on the line away from being eliminated. Yet, as we know now, Milwaukee eventually prevailed.

Then, they had some trouble against an uprising Hawks team but were able to beat them to get to their first finals in a long, long time.

And then, as we all know, we had potentially the best Finals series we’ve had in a while now.

However, despite all of this, despite winning the Bucks their first ring in 50 years, the NBA community has counted out the franchise from winning this year already. And it seems Doris Burke is having absolutely none of it.

“Can we stop disrespecting the champions?!”: Doris Burke warns the rest of the NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

In case you didn’t know already, it is very likely that Kyrie Irving will not be playing for the entirety of next season. Why? Because he refuses to get vaccinated, which will cause him to miss more than 41 games. And the Nets have very publicly said they don’t want a part-time player.

Why are we telling you this? Well, first take a look at what Doris Burke had to say about the Bucks below.

And we couldn’t agree more.

The fact that Kyrie won’t be playing for the Nets makes her words ring even more true. At the end of the day, the guard playing alongside KD and Harden was what made Brooklyn so formidable. Without him, while they are still one of the best in the NBA, they are now in touching distance for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

The East just got a whole lot more interesting. And the reigning champions will be licking their lips just thinking about the damage they can do as a result of it.

