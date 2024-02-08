“How Do You Take Advice from a Man Who Has No Woman?”: Shaquille O’Neal Gets Vehement Pushback from Mo’Nique on Vulnerability Take

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal often has hot takes when it comes to basketball. The four-time champion is very vocal about his opinions on players, games, and the NBA in general. But fans sometimes also get to hear Shaq’s unfiltered thoughts when it comes to life beyond basketball on his podcast. Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers legend gave his perspective on whether a man should open up emotionally to a woman within the confines of a relationship, and it has gotten mixed reviews from fans, viewers, and other celebrities.

A couple of weeks ago, Shaquille O’Neal made a rather controversial statement on The Big Podcast with Shaq. The 15-time All-Star’s statement on how a man should never open up to a woman went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions all over the Internet.

“Open up to a woman? Never, no, never…Because you know why? Imma tell you why. Cause once you do, whenever something goes down, they’re gonna throw it back in your face. That’s why. So you can’t, ever,” Shaq said.

Recently, actress and comedian Mo’Nique(Monique Angela Hicks) gave her two cents on Shaquille O’Neal’s statement about not opening up to a woman. The 56-year-old actress appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast to voice her disagreement with Shaq’s take.

“How do you take advice from a man who has no woman? And I love Shaq, but how do you take advice from my brother that has no one? If you have that person in your life and you say, ‘Listen, I’m dealing, I’m going through.’ Who else do you talk to at nighttime in your pillow talk? Who else do you share your life with? Who are you sharing your life with Shaq? Do you tell another man about your situation? And does he make you feel better?”

“Like, who do you share your life with? So, I don’t agree with that at all. I love my brother but I don’t agree with that. I think that makes division. Cause if I gotta call my girl and not talk to my husband…So, I believe that partnership is partnership all the way around. When I leave this earth, there is nothing my husband won’t know about me and the other way around.”

While Mo’Nique does make a valid point, she also has to take into account that Shaquille O’Neal was a married man for nine years. He married Shaunie O’Neal in 2002 and had four children with her. The two first called it quits in 2007 but reconciled only to file for divorce again in 2009, which was finalized in 2011. The Los Angeles Lakers legend blamed himself for his failed marriage after a very public divorce.

Shaq’s sentiments are truly divisive, there’s no doubt about it. However, he has been through a divorce and has had multiple relationships in the past. So, before dismissing O’Neal’s statement, one has to take into consideration that Shaq has experienced marriage firsthand despite being currently single while making the above statement.

Shaquille O’Neal’s take on his past relationships

Shaquille O’Neal’s statement may seem a bit controversial and biased but when it comes to accepting one’s own mistakes, the big man surely does not shy away from being the bigger man in real life. According to The NewYorkPost, the three-time Finals MVP had once opened up on destroying two perfect relationships, one of which was with his now ex-wife.

“I had two perfect women and I messed it up. My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta and then I met Shaunie. Shaunie was also a perfect woman and I messed it up. We were young and always just doing dumb stuff.”

“But, the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman. I had two perfect women and I messed it up, just by, you know, being dumb.”

The Big Aristotle even revealed the fact that he was not looking to get married anytime soon last year. Whether Shaq walks down the aisle again or not is his personal decision but judging by his statement, it does not look like the Hall of Famer is looking to tie the knot anytime soon.